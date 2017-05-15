EXCLUSIVE – Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée reveals her doubts about his suicide: She says his final note was ‘a little odd’ and the handwriting could have been ‘easily duplicated’

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez told Dr Phil she has doubts that her fiance Aaron Hernandez took his own life when he was found hanging in his jail cell in April

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez says the way the former Patriots star addressed her in his suicide note was unusual for him

She added that while the handwriting was similar, it could have been duplicated

Shayanna is speaking for the first time in an interview with Dr Phil to air Monday

The mother-of-one expressed doubts that Hernandez killed himself in his jail cell

She said in their final phone call the night before he was found, he never gave any indication of suicidal thoughts

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez told Dr Phil in an interview set to air Monday that while she thought ‘it was a note of love’, the way he addressed her in his final letter was unusual

REPOST FROM APRIL 20, 2017:

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer suggests the disgraced NFL player was murdered as former agent says there was ‘absolutely no chance’ he would have taken his own life

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer Jose Baez (above with him at his trial in February) cast doubt over his suicide on Wednesday and announced his family’s plan to launch an investigation into it Jose Baez called for a ‘transparent investigation’ into Hernandez’s death

He said there were no signs the 27-year-old was planning to take his own life

Hernandez’s former agent Brian Murphy said there was ‘absolutely no chance’ he committed suicide

One former New England Patriots teammate told ESPN anonymously: ‘I’m not buying it’

The disgraced star was found hanging in his single unit cell on Wednesday morning at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts

He left no suicide note but had a bible verse scribbled in blood on his forehead

He was acquitted of double murder last week but was still serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd

Hernandez planned to appeal that conviction, which he has always contested Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4426320/Aaron-Hernandez-lawyer-casts-doubt-suicide.html#ixzz4enRcmJyV

