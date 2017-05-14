500,000 PEOPLE WATCH POPE FRANCIS CREATE TWO CHILD SAINTS WHO SPOKE WITH DEMONS IN FATIMA VISION [VIDEO]

Streamed live on May 12, 2017

HALF A MILLION PEOPLE ATTENDED AN OPEN-AIR MASS IN FATIMA, PORTUGAL AS POPE FRANCIS MADE TWO SHEPHERD CHILDREN WHO DIED NEARLY A CENTURY AGO SAINTS

“The children gather wood, and the fathers kindle the fire, and the women knead their dough, to make cakes to the queen of heaven, and to pour out drink offerings unto other gods, that they may provoke me to anger.” Jeremiah 7:18 (KJV)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Clutching Babylonian rosary beads and praying to statues, the Roman Catholic faithful showed up in massive numbers to worship at the feet of Pope Francis as he declared two children who were visited by demons at Fatima in 1917 to be “saints”. During the mass, he held high an Egyptian sun disk as he prayed to his god. Everything about the Roman Catholic Church has nothing to do with the Bible, but with Babylonian pagan worship. If you are a Catholic, like I was for 30 years, you need to run from that Godless, pagan system that teaches you to revere and pray to pagan idols. Mary does not hear your prayer, she didn’t remain a virgin, and she doesn’t appear to anyone ever at any time. Run.

Pope Francis proclaimed Francisco and Jacinta Marto saints at the start of Mass on Saturday marking the centenary of their visions. One hundred years ago, the two children, and their cousin Lucia, said the Virgin Mary appeared to them and gave them three secrets, including the end of the Cold War and World War Two.

THIS IS WHAT IDOL WORSHIP LOOKS LIKE, NOW BOW AND KISS HIS RING

