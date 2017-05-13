THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MAY 13, 2017]

–
Ex-Danbury priest removed after sex abuse allegations
Danbury News Times–May 9, 2017
The Rev. Larry Jensen says Good Friday Mass on April 14, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Maronite Church in Waterville, ME. Jensen has been removed from the church …
Ex Austin priest allegedly covered up sexual abuse
Austin Herald–21 hours ago
Crookston Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who has served 42 years as a priest in the Diocese of Winona and is a former Austin school administrator, has been …
Waterville priest removed from duties over allegations of sexual …
Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel–May 8, 2017
Larry Jensen of St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church on Appleton Street has been removed from the church amid a “substantiated” allegation of sexual abuse of …
Former Louisville priest heading to trial in child sex abuse case
WHAS 11.com–May 11, 2017
(WHAS11) — A local priest convicted of sexually abusing children is heading to … Charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and five counts of …
Crookston priest accused of sex abuse coverup
WDAZ–May 9, 2017
Crookston Diocese Bishop Michael Hoeppner is facing the first lawsuit of its kind after Ron Vasek accused him of coercing him in a sex abuse coverup. Vasek’s …
Lawsuit: Man says Guam priest sexually abused him more than 50 …
USA TODAY–May 10, 2017
HAGÅTÑA, Guam — Former Guam priest Andrew Mannetta allegedly sexually … The complaint states N.Q. kept silent about the abuse and turned to drugs in an …
Nun in Argentina arrested for ‘helping 5 priests rape deaf children’
Metro – May 7, 2017
Advocates for clerical sex abuse have expressed anger that Corradi wasn’t sanctioned by the Vatican and allegedly went on to abuse children in Pope Francis’ native Argentina. A Vatican investigative commission recently visited Mendoza to learn more …
Ex-Pine Bush priest in alleged sex–abuse case rips archdiocese’s …
Times Herald-Record–May 7, 2017
Former priest Kevin Gallagher, 65, who was involved in allegations of sexual abuse, is speaking out against how Cardinal Timothy Dolan and the Archdiocese of …
Vatican to hear testimony from first man to accuse Guam priest of …
USA TODAY–May 7, 2017
Lujan represents 45 individuals who filed clergy sex abuse civil cases against the Archdiocese of Agana, priests and other entities. The Vatican tribunal was on …
Priest convicted of sex abuse at Meade County Camp rejects plea …
WDRB–May 11, 2017
(WDRB) — A bizarre story involving a priest and child molestation charges … Hemmerle is already serving a 10-year sentence for child sex abuse charges dating …
Priest and teachers face historic child sex abuse charges
Daily Mail–May 9, 2017
A 78-year-old priest and two other male teachers who worked at WA’s Wandering Mission school are facing historic child sex abuse charges. The trio, who …
Former Boy Scout alleges sexual abuse by priest
The Guam Daily Post–May 11, 2017
The priest then allegedly forced the teen to perform sexual acts on him. … aware of the sexual abuse committed by Brouillard and deliberately remained quiet …
Alleged victim of sexual abuse by Jesuit priest settles for $925K
Fox 32 Chicago–May 10, 2017
SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE – An alleged victim of sexual abuse by a deceased Jesuit priest has reached a $925,000 settlement agreement with the …
63rd victim alleges childhood clergy sex abuse by Guam priest
KUAM.com–May 11, 2017
He’s 66 years old now, but when he was nine or ten years old P.W. alleges he was molested by a Mangilao priest. That priest was Fr. Louis Brouillard. Although …
What did Cardinal George Pell know about allegations of child sex …
The Canberra Times–21 hours ago
Brady is now parish priest at Resurrection Kings Park, a thriving western suburbs …. [In 1994, Pell] said to me, ‘You’ve been speaking out about sexual abuse at …
Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed In Canada Against Archdiocese Of …
CBS Philly–May 8, 2017
A Philadelphia area teen and his parish priest had taken a camping trip. … out from the shadows to talk about the sexual abuse he says he endured in Canada.
Former Area Priest Added to List of Credibly Accused
Cibola County Beacon–May 10, 2017
In 2014, the Diocese of Gallup took a major step in releasing an additional 20 names of priests to an already list of 11 who were linked to sex abuse cases in …
Minnesota bishop denies coercing abuse victim from reporting …
CatholicPhilly.com–May 11, 2017
Minnesota bishop denies coercing abuse victim from reporting allegation … not to report his claim of sexual abuse against a priest of the diocese, the Diocese of …
Class action suit launched against pedophile ex-priest Ralph Rowe
CBC.ca–May 11, 2017
A former priest convicted of 75 sex crimes is facing a multi-million dollar … story involving rampant sexual abuse of Aboriginal youth in Canada’s north,” Ptak said …
Former priest, scout leader pedophile target of $110M lawsuit
Winnipeg Free Press–May 11, 2017
–
