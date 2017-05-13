THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MAY 13, 2017]

–

–

CLICK ON ARTICLE TITLES

TO READ MORE

–

Danbury News Times – May 9, 2017

The Rev. Larry Jensen says Good Friday Mass on April 14, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Maronite Church in Waterville, ME. Jensen has been removed from the church …

–

Austin Herald – 21 hours ago

Crookston Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who has served 42 years as a priest in the Diocese of Winona and is a former Austin school administrator, has been …

–

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel – May 8, 2017

Larry Jensen of St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church on Appleton Street has been removed from the church amid a “substantiated” allegation of sexual abuse of …

–

WHAS 11.com – May 11, 2017

(WHAS11) — A local priest convicted of sexually abusing children is heading to … Charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and five counts of …

–

WDAZ – May 9, 2017

Crookston Diocese Bishop Michael Hoeppner is facing the first lawsuit of its kind after Ron Vasek accused him of coercing him in a sex abuse coverup. Vasek’s …

–

USA TODAY – May 10, 2017

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — Former Guam priest Andrew Mannetta allegedly sexually … The complaint states N.Q. kept silent about the abuse and turned to drugs in an …

–

Nun in Argentina arrested for ‘helping 5 priests rape deaf children’

Metro –

Advocates for clerical sex abuse have expressed anger that Corradi wasn’t sanctioned by the Vatican and allegedly went on to abuse children in Pope Francis’ native Argentina. A Vatican investigative commission recently visited Mendoza to learn more …

–

Times Herald-Record – May 7, 2017

Former priest Kevin Gallagher, 65, who was involved in allegations of sexual abuse, is speaking out against how Cardinal Timothy Dolan and the Archdiocese of …

–

USA TODAY – May 7, 2017

Lujan represents 45 individuals who filed clergy sex abuse civil cases against the Archdiocese of Agana, priests and other entities. The Vatican tribunal was on …

–

WDRB – May 11, 2017

(WDRB) — A bizarre story involving a priest and child molestation charges … Hemmerle is already serving a 10-year sentence for child sex abuse charges dating …

–

Daily Mail – May 9, 2017

A 78-year-old priest and two other male teachers who worked at WA’s Wandering Mission school are facing historic child sex abuse charges. The trio, who …

–

The Guam Daily Post – May 11, 2017

The priest then allegedly forced the teen to perform sexual acts on him. … aware of the sexual abuse committed by Brouillard and deliberately remained quiet …

–

Fox 32 Chicago – May 10, 2017

SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE – An alleged victim of sexual abuse by a deceased Jesuit priest has reached a $925,000 settlement agreement with the …

–

KUAM.com – May 11, 2017

He’s 66 years old now, but when he was nine or ten years old P.W. alleges he was molested by a Mangilao priest. That priest was Fr. Louis Brouillard. Although …

–

The Canberra Times – 21 hours ago

Brady is now parish priest at Resurrection Kings Park, a thriving western suburbs …. [In 1994, Pell] said to me, ‘You’ve been speaking out about sexual abuse at …

–

CBS Philly – May 8, 2017

A Philadelphia area teen and his parish priest had taken a camping trip. … out from the shadows to talk about the sexual abuse he says he endured in Canada.

–

Cibola County Beacon – May 10, 2017

In 2014, the Diocese of Gallup took a major step in releasing an additional 20 names of priests to an already list of 11 who were linked to sex abuse cases in …

–

CatholicPhilly.com – May 11, 2017

Minnesota bishop denies coercing abuse victim from reporting allegation … not to report his claim of sexual abuse against a priest of the diocese, the Diocese of …

–

CBC.ca – May 11, 2017

A former priest convicted of 75 sex crimes is facing a multi-million dollar … story involving rampant sexual abuse of Aboriginal youth in Canada’s north,” Ptak said …

Former priest, scout leader pedophile target of $110M lawsuit

Winnipeg Free Press – May 11, 2017

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

Advertisements