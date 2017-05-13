Ousted FBI boss James Comey ‘wants to testify in public’ about Trump and Russia after turning down offer to speak before Senate Committee

James Comey is willing to testify but only if it is in public, sources have claimed
- He declined on Friday to testify behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week
- It came after Trump tweeted that Comey had ‘better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!’
- President said Thursday that he and Comey spoke three times – including two phone calls and one dinner together
- Comey’s friends are telling NBC and CNN that he hopes the talks were recorded
- ‘He hopes there are tapes. That would be perfect,’ said one confidant
MORE: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4501860/James-Comey-wants-testify-public-Russia.html
