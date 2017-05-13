Chelsea Manning’s first day of freedom set for May 17 [VIDEO]

Published on May 12, 2017
Whistleblower Chelsea Manning is set to be released from prison next week. She has been in custody since 2010, subjected to conditions that the United Nations described as “cruel” and denied treatment for gender dysphoria. Before leaving office, President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence. RT America’s Anya Parampil reports.
Chelsea Manning can’t wait to ‘smell the spring air and go swimming’ as the transgender Army private prepares to leave all-male prison as a woman
- Chelsea Manning has served seven years of a 35-year sentence in a men’s prison
- The 29-year-old is scheduled to be released from Kansas prison on Wednesday
- Before leaving office, ex-President Barack Obama commuted her sentence
- Bradley Manning was arrested for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks
- After his arrest, Manning transitioned to a woman, becoming Chelsea Manning
