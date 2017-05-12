12

May. ’17

Trump ‘demanded a pledge of loyalty from Comey TWICE during private dinner at the White House – but the FBI Director refused and now believes it sealed his fate’

LOYALTY 111111111111

Sources claim Trump organized the private dinner with Comey at the White House after the inauguration

  • Comey reportedly told associates he was summoned to the White House and asked to pledge loyalty to the new President
  • The former FBI director declined and said he would always be honest with Trump
  • Trump’s version of the dinner is vastly different with Trump claiming Comey had called the meeting so he could keep his job 

MORE:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4498200/Trump-demanded-pledge-loyalty-Comey-dinner.html

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s