Trump ‘demanded a pledge of loyalty from Comey TWICE during private dinner at the White House – but the FBI Director refused and now believes it sealed his fate’

Sources claim Trump organized the private dinner with Comey at the White House after the inauguration
- Comey reportedly told associates he was summoned to the White House and asked to pledge loyalty to the new President
- The former FBI director declined and said he would always be honest with Trump
- Trump’s version of the dinner is vastly different with Trump claiming Comey had called the meeting so he could keep his job
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4498200/Trump-demanded-pledge-loyalty-Comey-dinner.html
