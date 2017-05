Published on May 12, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Martin Lioll for The Conservative Tribune reports, If you buy into the climate change agenda, Barack Obama wants you to know that change begins with you — and your T-bone. In an appearance at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, the former president said it was the role of environmentalists to teach people to “have a smaller steak.”