Lawyer of United Airlines victim objects to “New Yorker” cover cartoon depicting James Comey being dragged down an airplane aisle – even though he admits it’s ‘very clever’

- Magazine cover features satirical cartoon of Comey being dragged by Sessions
- President Donald Trump, who sacked the FBI director, is seen looking on
- Lawyer representing Dr David Dao, who was removed from United flight, says it downplays his injuries
- The cover has gone viral, with social media uses branding it ‘excellent’, ‘genius’ or ‘disgraceful’
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4499332/Lawyer-United-Airlines-victim-objects-New-Yorker-cover.html#ixzz4grrNWX4i
Advertisements