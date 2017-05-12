12

May. '17

Lawyer of United Airlines victim objects to “New Yorker” cover cartoon depicting James Comey being dragged down an airplane aisle – even though he admits it’s ‘very clever’

 

The cartoon has been branded the 'best cover ever' on Twitter as social media users debate the front cover

  • Magazine cover features satirical cartoon of Comey being dragged by Sessions
  • President Donald Trump, who sacked the FBI director, is seen looking on
  • Lawyer representing Dr David Dao, who was removed from United flight, says it downplays his injuries
  • The cover has gone viral, with social media uses branding it ‘excellent’, ‘genius’ or ‘disgraceful’ 

Bloodied and battered: Dr. David Dao (above) and United Airlines have agreed to a settlement

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4499332/Lawyer-United-Airlines-victim-objects-New-Yorker-cover.html#ixzz4grrNWX4i

