Federal Judge DROPS BOMB on Obama: RELEASE EMAILS THAT SHOW OBAMA AND HILLARY KNEW OF BENGHAZI ATTACK

The Blaze reported that on Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the State Department turn over “eight identical paragraphs” of information redacted from two Clinton emails on Sept. 13, 2012. These emails include summaries of discussions Obama had with Egyptian and Libyan leaders two days after the attack, which left four Americans dead. The subject line of the email is, “FW: Quick Summary of POTUS Calls to Presidents of Libya and Egypt.”Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch said the emails prove what Clinton and Obama knew and when they knew it.

“The full emails may reveal what former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Obama knew about the September 11, 2012, terror attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi,” the group wrote in a press release.

The State Department originally did not release the emails, which were found on Clinton’s unprotected home server, because they said the documents deserved a “deliberative process” Freedom of Information Act exemption. However, after

reading the emails, Jackson disagreed and said they didn’t meet the criteria for the exemption.

The State Department has asked Jackson to reconsider her decision, saying the emails were mistakenly claimed exempt under “deliberative process” and should instead be ruled exempt under a different FOIA exception, the classified information exemption. However, Judicial Watch fired back by arguing there was no actual mistake, and that this is another example of the State Department deliberately trying to protect Clinton by “avoiding identifying emails on Clinton’s unofficial, non-secure email server as classified.”

“An agency’s deliberate withholding of a FOIA claim, either to gain a tactical advantage or, as appears to be the case here, to protect the agency’s interests and those of its former head, is ‘a motive undoubtedly inconsistent with FOIA’s broad remedial purpose …’” Judicial Watch said in their lawsuit.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton has issued a statement as an appeal to Donald Trump asking if he knew the State Department has been trying to protect Clinton.

http://investmentwatchblog.com/bombshell-federal-judge-drops-bomb-on-obama-he-didnt-want-this-leaking/

