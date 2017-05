Published on Sep 8, 2016

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Hillary Clinton’s worst nightmare has come to life in this exclusive interview with her former Secret Service Officer, Gary Byrne. For the first time on the Next News Network he reveals the inside story of the filthy truth she doesn’t want you to know, that he witnessed first hand while assigned to the Oval Office as her protection detail. The media is censoring this truth