11

May. ’17

Hilariously stupid online posts from people who shouldn’t be allowed a WiFi password will make you despair at humanity

  • People have shared most hilariously ridiculous status updates online 
  • One woman asked if the 4th of July falls on the 15th or 16th of the month
  • Another wanted to know how black people ‘became black’
  • A man asked for a date to an event and specified she must ‘put out’  

 

They didn't get an A in geography! One Facebook poster's point about people mourning the death of Cecil the lion who was killed by a hunter in Zimbabwe was somewhat lost 

 

Keeping him guessing! A professor was left exasperated by students who couldn't understand the concept of providing a copy of their passports

 

Love can bend time! This woman was so wrapped up in romance that it made her think there are 31 hours in a day  

 

Hot under the collar! One poster claimed that nobody uses celsius to measure temperature - aside from most of the world 

 

A bargain hunter had their bubble burst when someone pointed out their 'videos' were in fact books 

 

Stunning ignorance: Some people should definitely not be allowed to access the wifi password 

 

Blind leading the blind! One woman couldn't figure out when the 4th of July falls, but her friend wasn't much help to her in solving the mystery

 

There's nothing like writing a self aggrandising post, only to be taken down a peg or two by your father 

There’s nothing like writing a self aggrandising post, only to be taken down a peg or two by your father

They're no David Attenborough! Someone clearly needs an urgent refresher lesson in the workings of nature 

 

When dogs are cleverer than their owners: One pet lover was anxious when they discovered their canine's nipple 

 

The birds and the bees! This woman's mother clearly never had 'the talk' with her as a teen 

 

When you find a photo of your boyfriend posing in a nappy, the obvious thing to do is post it straight to Facebook 

 

An offer nobody could refuse: If you're after a date, requesting someone who 'must put out' is unlikely to result in a flood of offers 

 

A Twitter user proved themselves both homophobic and very confused about history, mistaking a famed civil rights activist for an ancient Egyptian artefact  

 

Conspiracy theory: One Facebook user should have done some research on company ownership 

 

A refresher course in anatomy might be in order for the person who mixed up part of the shoulder joint with the female anatomy 

A refresher course in anatomy might be in order for the person who mixed up part of the shoulder joint with the female anatomy

Misplaced pride! This mother was only too delighted to share their child's superior intelligence 

 

Can't mistake my biology! It looks like this person could do with another stint in the science lab to brush up on their knowledge

 

If you're going to go on a homophobic rant, at least be sure you have the facts straight 

 

If I only had a brain! An individual didn't realise that the hashtag has been in existence long before social media 

 

Sometimes you have to question whether the dog might be more intelligent than its owner 

 

Should have stuck with school! They may have attended the university of life, but spelling is not a strong point

 

Say a little prayer: Life can be unexpectedly complicated for wiccans 

 

One woman bemoaned not being there for her son's second birthday, and then explained she was skipping the celebrations to go for drinks 

One woman bemoaned not being there for her son’s second birthday, and then explained she was skipping the celebrations to go for drinks

 

MORE:  http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4494838/Hilariously-stupid-online-posts-make-despair.html

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s