9-11 The Most Colossal Lie Ever Told [VIDEO]

Published on Dec 11, 2012

9/11 revisited –

A montage of 9/11 oddities including the “wrong” engine found on Murray Street, the 5 dancing Israelis, the Mural truck/van, Building 7 collapse – the official report that fire caused the collapse while the leaseholder says it was “pulled” (controlled demolition) to save lives, an interview with John Lear.

The jet engine found on Murray Street was never forensically proven to have been from Flight 175 – in fact no parts of any aircraft used in the attacks have been forensically identified as belonging to the commercial aircraft purportedly used in the attacks. Independent research, however, particularly because of the HPT Cooling Duct Assembly visible on the recovered engine, identifies the engine as being either a P&W JT9D-7A, -7F, -7J, or possibly a JT9D-3/ -20J which were used on Boeing 747s, and is not a P&W JT9D-7R4D used exclusively on all United Airlines 767s.

This video is a portion of the excellent 5-hour 9/11 investigative film “September 11 – The New Pearl Harbor” by Massimo Mazzucco explaining in easy to comprehend terms why the collapses of the Twin Towers at essentially free-fall acceleration violate basic laws of Physics.

This video is a montage of short video segments highlighting the disturbing trend of using deception in generating public opinion against an enemy which is real or imagined. After watching this video one might be inclined to look anew at the “Official” story of 9/11.

There is evidence that Flight 77 and Flight 11 were not even scheduled to fly on 9/11…..not that they were scheduled and subsequently canceled – but that a Flight 77 and a Flight 11 were never scheduled in the first place.

Back in 2003 when the evidence to invade Iraq was being pushed to get public support it seemed more than a bit shady so I began looking into questions then being aired about the 9/11 attacks – and this 9/11 flight scheduling anomaly came to light. When I went to the Bureau of Transportation website, I found the same information as shown in the links below:

Prior to sometime in 2004 the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) website for September 11, 2001 showed no record of a Flight 77 or a Flight 11[ Evidence that Flights AA 11 and AA 77 Did Not Exist on September 11, 2001 – http://www.serendipity.li/wot/aa_flts… ]. Then, in 2004, Flight 11 and Flight 77 were “added” to the BTS data for 9/11/2001 but they show no departure time nor an aircraft tail number – this link includes a screen capture of the “new” Flight 11 data: http://letsrollforums.com//happened-p…

Flight 93 – UA: Newark, NJ — Newark International http://www.serendipity.li/wot/aa_flts…

Flight 175 – UA: Boston, MA — Logan International http://www.serendipity.li/wot/aa_flts…

Flight 11 – AA: Boston, MA — Logan International http://www.serendipity.li/wot/aa_flts…

Flight 77 – AA: Washington, DC — Washington Dulles International http://www.serendipity.li/wot/aa_flts…

Excellent professional 9/11 investigative film that dissects the “Official” 19-Hijacker Conspiracy Theory in great detail –

