Victory Day Over Nazis Parade on Russia’s Red Square 2017 (FULL VIDEO)

 

Thousands have gathered in Russia’s Red Square to join the annual Victory Day Parade and to mark the 72nd anniversary of the official capitulation of Nazi forces. A total of 26 Russian cities will stage major processions to commemorate the Soviet victory in the 1941–1945 Great Patriotic War.

 

  • Huge Victory Day military parade in Moscow involves 10,000 troops and more than 100 units of equipment 
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin was in attendance as well as former Kremlin leader Mikhail Gorbachev
  • The annual Red Square march in Moscow marks the defeat of Hitler’s Nazi Germany in the Second World War
  • Fly-past scrapped due to weather despite attempt to guarantee sunshine by ‘spiking clouds’ with chemicals

Thousands of armed military personnel marched in formation through Red Square on a day of celebrations in Moscow

The Russian president was personally taking the salute as at the parade involving 10,000 troops, 114 units of military equipment and 72 aircraft

Hundreds of servicewomen wearing white skirts and blue military jackets were involved in the mass parade this morning

Up to 10,000 servicemen and women lined up in Red Square ahead of the vast military display. Putin attended the event this morning

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4487306/Putin-shows-Russia-s-firepower-huge-military-parade.html#ixzz4gaL2E1ht

