Victory Day Over Nazis Parade on Russia’s Red Square 2017 (FULL VIDEO)

Streamed live 5 hours ago
Thousands have gathered in Russia’s Red Square to join the annual Victory Day Parade and to mark the 72nd anniversary of the official capitulation of Nazi forces. A total of 26 Russian cities will stage major processions to commemorate the Soviet victory in the 1941–1945 Great Patriotic War.
- Huge Victory Day military parade in Moscow involves 10,000 troops and more than 100 units of equipment
- Russian President Vladimir Putin was in attendance as well as former Kremlin leader Mikhail Gorbachev
- The annual Red Square march in Moscow marks the defeat of Hitler’s Nazi Germany in the Second World War
- Fly-past scrapped due to weather despite attempt to guarantee sunshine by ‘spiking clouds’ with chemicals
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4487306/Putin-shows-Russia-s-firepower-huge-military-parade.html#ixzz4gaL2E1ht
