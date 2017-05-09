09

May. ’17

TRUMP JUST TOOK DOWN HILLARY LACKEY SALLY YATES IN DEVASTATING TWITTER ATTACK – SHE’S THE WHITE HOUSE LEAKER? [VIDEO] [VIDEO]

 

Published on May 9, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Jim Hoft for the Gateway Pundit reports, You just can’t make this stuff up!… Fox News reported that Hillary loyalist, Obama appointee and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates was invited by the Senate to testify against President Donald Trump in regards to Russia tampering with the 2016 US Election.

As political operatives, Sally Yates and James Clapper, testify about the Democrats favorite conspiracy theory, the real danger to our country is ignored — the massive surveillance apparatus was used for political purposes.

