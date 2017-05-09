09

‘F*****g heck!’ Qantas Airlines CEO Alan Joyce screams in disbelief as a man slams a lemon meringue pie in his face at a business breakfast

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce  (right) was attacked by an elderly man wielding a lemon meringue pie (left) on Tuesday morning as he addressed business leaders in Perth

  • Alan Joyce was attacked by an elderly man wielding a lemon meringue pie 
  • The Qantas CEO had been addressing a business breakfast in Perth when hit 
  • After cleaning up, he laughed about the situation before continuing his speech
  • He later claimed the incident was ‘different, but not unusual’ considering his job
  • Police say they attended an assault call and have one person in custody 
The man was seen walking up behind him, grabbing him by the shoulder and shoving the pie in his face

The man then walked off the stage calmly as Mr Joyce processed what had just happened 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4487010/Qantas-chief-executive-Alan-Joyce-hit-face-pie-Perth.html#ixzz4gaRh8jPT

