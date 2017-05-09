‘F*****g heck!’ Qantas Airlines CEO Alan Joyce screams in disbelief as a man slams a lemon meringue pie in his face at a business breakfast

- Alan Joyce was attacked by an elderly man wielding a lemon meringue pie
- The Qantas CEO had been addressing a business breakfast in Perth when hit
- After cleaning up, he laughed about the situation before continuing his speech
- He later claimed the incident was ‘different, but not unusual’ considering his job
- Police say they attended an assault call and have one person in custody
- Do you know the pie thrower? Email nic.white@mailonline.com
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4487010/Qantas-chief-executive-Alan-Joyce-hit-face-pie-Perth.html#ixzz4gaRh8jPT
Advertisements