09

May. ’17

Facebook CRASHES in Australia, Asia and the US leaving millions of users unable to access their social media accounts

Facebook was reported as going down across large chunks of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, India, and the US, according to website downdetector.com 

Facebook was reported as going down across large chunks of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, India, and the US, according to website downdetector.com

  • Facebook reportedly crashed in large parts of Australia, US and Asia
  • The social media giant was reported as going down just after 11am 
  • Millions of social media users took to Twitter to complain about the crash
  • ‘Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it,’ was message that flashed up

 

WHY DID FACEBOOK CRASH?

While the reason for the crash is unknown, DownDetector said that of the 254 issues reported:

– 59% said they experienced a total blackout

– 36% said they were having issues logging into the site

– 4% said the problems were related to pictures

'Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can,' was the error message users got when attempting to log in on their devices

 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4486782/Facebook-crashes-Australia-Asia.html#ixzz4gaGv00Nl

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s