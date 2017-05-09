Facebook CRASHES in Australia, Asia and the US leaving millions of users unable to access their social media accounts

Facebook was reported as going down across large chunks of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, India, and the US, according to website downdetector.com
- Facebook reportedly crashed in large parts of Australia, US and Asia
- The social media giant was reported as going down just after 11am
- Millions of social media users took to Twitter to complain about the crash
- ‘Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it,’ was message that flashed up
WHY DID FACEBOOK CRASH?
While the reason for the crash is unknown, DownDetector said that of the 254 issues reported:
– 59% said they experienced a total blackout
– 36% said they were having issues logging into the site
– 4% said the problems were related to pictures
