WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WHITE HELMETS [VIDEO]

 

 

Published on Dec 17, 2016
WHITE HELMETS

Who are the White Helmets? This is a question that everyone should be asking themselves.
A hideous murder of a rising star in UK politics, Jo Cox MP, has just sent shock waves across the world. Within hours of her death, a special fund was established in her name to raise money for 3 causes. One of those causes is the Syrian White Helmets.
Are we seeing a cynical and obscene exploitation of Jo Cox’s murder to revive the flagging credibility of a US State Department & UK Foreign Office asset on the ground in Syria, created and sustained as first responders for the US and NATO Al Nusra/Al Qaeda forces

If this is the case, and I fear it is, the depravity of our government, the US government, the state led media and associated Syria Campaign support groups have reached a new level of perversion of Humanity. The White Helmets have been demonstrated to be a primarily US and NATO funded organisation embedded in Al Nusra and ISIS held areas exclusively.
This is an alleged “non-governmental” organisation, the definition of an NGO, that thus far has received funding from at least three major NATO governments, including $23 million from the US Government and $29 million (£19.7 million) from the UK Government, $4.5 million (€4 million) from the Dutch Government. In addition, it receives material assistance and training funded and run by a variety of other EU Nations.

 

NATO White Helmets Denounced by Swedish Doctors

 

 

Published on Mar 8, 2017

#WhiteHelmets denounced by Swedish doctors for medical malpractice and misuse of children as props for propaganda.

The Ugly Truth About The White Helmets

 

 

 

Published on Apr 9, 2017

 

 

