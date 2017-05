Published on May 8, 2017

Danny Gold for Liberty Writers reports, Hillary Clinton probably thought she was so smart to get out of politics for a few months then try again. NOPE. We are not gonna let her do this again. On Friday a US federal judge just made her worst Benghazi nightmare come true. The judge ordered ALL of the Benghazi emails released to the public.