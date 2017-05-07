Did Obama illegally wiretap Rand Paul? Kentucky senator requests information on whether former president spied on him during the election

Senator Rand Paul has ‘formally requested’ information from the White House and the intelligence community regarding whether the Obama administration ‘surveilled’ him during the presidential election
- Senator Rand Paul ‘formally requested’ info on whether he was spied on during the 2016 election
- He wants to know if he or any other senators were surveilled or ‘wiretapped’
- The request comes after Trump’s unfounded claims that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the election
- Republican Rep. Devin Nunes said that he’d seen no evidence of Trump’s claims
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4480854/Rand-Paul-requests-information-Obama-spied-him.html#ixzz4gOSoSyo0
