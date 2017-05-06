THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MAY 6, 2017]

–

–

CLICK ON ARTICLE TITLES

TO READ MORE

–

Chicago Tribune – 13 hours ago

A judge has set a late-July trial date in the child sex abuse case of former Aurora priest Alfredo Pedraza Arias, court records show. Arias, 50, has pleaded not …

–

USA TODAY – May 1, 2017

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — An 11th priest has been added to the list of Guam clergy accused of sexually abusing children decades ago. Monsignor Zoilo L.G. …

–

National Catholic Reporter – May 1, 2017

A rash of recent alleged sex abuse cases involving Catholic priests in Southern India have left Christians distraught and frustrated over the local church’s lack of …

–

The Northern Daily Leader – May 4, 2017

BREAKING | A former catholic priest has been charged by detectives from New England … Detectives have extradited a man from Queensland to face sex abuse …

–

Eagle-Tribune – May 1, 2017

An international, nonprofit group, Road to Recovery helps sexual abuse survivors, many of whom are men who report being abused as boys by clergy members.

–

Pacific Daily News – May 2, 2017

Judges have recused themselves from 12 of 13 clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in local court from March through April. Seven of eight Superior Court of Guam …

–

Priest’s body exhumed as part of 50-year-old murder investigation

New York Daily News –

“She confronted him and lost his life for it,” one his alleged victims, Teresa Lancaster told the news station. Sexual abuse allegations against Maskell began to emerge in the 1990s — he worked as a chaplain and guidance counselor at Archbishop Keough …

–

Crux: Covering all things Catholic – 7 hours ago

Corbacho, fellow priest Nicola Corradi and three other men were arrested last year … Advocates for clerical sex abuse have expressed anger that Corradi wasn’t …

–

Joplin Globe – May 1, 2017

A complaint of sexual abuse involving a minor and Larry Gregovich, a former Catholic priest who died earlier this year, has been made to the Diocese of …

–

SFGate – May 2, 2017

“Some who are seriously mistaken have named sexual orientation as the cause of the recent scandal regarding the sexual abuse of minors by priests,” …

–

Warwick Daily News – May 4, 2017

A FORMER priest is expected to be extradited to New South Wales today to face … A police spokesman said the man would face nine sex abuse charges.

–

Pacific Daily News – May 2, 2017

Former island priest Louis Brouillard is named anew in a clergy sex abuse complaint filed Wednesday by a former altar boy and former Boy Scouts of America …

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

Advertisements