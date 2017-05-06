THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MAY 6, 2017]

–
Trial set for ex-priest in child sex abuse case
Chicago Tribune–13 hours ago
A judge has set a late-July trial date in the child sex abuse case of former Aurora priest Alfredo Pedraza Arias, court records show. Arias, 50, has pleaded not …
11th priest accused in 58th Guam clergy sex abuse suit
USA TODAY–May 1, 2017
HAGÅTÑA, Guam — An 11th priest has been added to the list of Guam clergy accused of sexually abusing children decades ago. Monsignor Zoilo L.G. …
Indian Catholics frustrated over clergy sex abuse cases
National Catholic Reporter–May 1, 2017
A rash of recent alleged sex abuse cases involving Catholic priests in Southern India have left Christians distraught and frustrated over the local church’s lack of …
Ex-priest charged with historical sex abuse offences
The Northern Daily Leader–May 4, 2017
BREAKING | A former catholic priest has been charged by detectives from New England … Detectives have extradited a man from Queensland to face sex abuse …
Past sex abuse allegations revealed at Central protest
Eagle-Tribune–May 1, 2017
An international, nonprofit group, Road to Recovery helps sexual abuse survivors, many of whom are men who report being abused as boys by clergy members.
Judge recuse themselves in clergy sex abuse suits
Pacific Daily News–May 2, 2017
Judges have recused themselves from 12 of 13 clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in local court from March through April. Seven of eight Superior Court of Guam …
Priest’s body exhumed as part of 50-year-old murder investigation
New York Daily News – 18 hours ago
“She confronted him and lost his life for it,” one his alleged victims, Teresa Lancaster told the news station. Sexual abuse allegations against Maskell began to emerge in the 1990s — he worked as a chaplain and guidance counselor at Archbishop Keough …
Nun arrested for allegedly abusing deaf children in Argentina
Crux: Covering all things Catholic–7 hours ago
Corbacho, fellow priest Nicola Corradi and three other men were arrested last year … Advocates for clerical sex abuse have expressed anger that Corradi wasn’t …
New allegation of abuse surfaces against deceased former priest
Joplin Globe–May 1, 2017
A complaint of sexual abuse involving a minor and Larry Gregovich, a former Catholic priest who died earlier this year, has been made to the Diocese of …
Former SF Archbishop George Niederauer dies at 80
SFGate–May 2, 2017
“Some who are seriously mistaken have named sexual orientation as the cause of the recent scandal regarding the sexual abuse of minors by priests,” …
Ex-priest to face child sex charges
Warwick Daily News–May 4, 2017
A FORMER priest is expected to be extradited to New South Wales today to face … A police spokesman said the man would face nine sex abuse charges.
Former altar boy accuses Brouillard of molestation, demands jury …
Pacific Daily News–May 2, 2017
Former island priest Louis Brouillard is named anew in a clergy sex abuse complaint filed Wednesday by a former altar boy and former Boy Scouts of America …
