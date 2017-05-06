06

May. ’17

Stephen Colbert under FCC scrutiny after ‘homophobic’ joke about Donald Trump and Putin

COLBERT 333333333333

 

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday that Stephen Colbert is under review 

  • The Late Show host made a ‘homophobic’ joke about Trump on Monday 
  • Said only thing Trump’s ‘mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c**k holster’ 
  • Rude gag spurred calls for Colbert to be fired from his late-night CBS perch 
  • But Colbert refused to apologize and says he doesn’t regret the joke 
  • Now FCC has received ‘a number of complaints’ about the bit, Pai says 
  • FCC chair says the incident will be reviewed, and could result in a fine 

MORE

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4479226/Colbert-FCC-scrutiny-rude-joke-Trump.html

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s