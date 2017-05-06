Stephen Colbert under FCC scrutiny after ‘homophobic’ joke about Donald Trump and Putin

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Thursday that Stephen Colbert is under review
- The Late Show host made a ‘homophobic’ joke about Trump on Monday
- Said only thing Trump’s ‘mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c**k holster’
- Rude gag spurred calls for Colbert to be fired from his late-night CBS perch
- But Colbert refused to apologize and says he doesn’t regret the joke
- Now FCC has received ‘a number of complaints’ about the bit, Pai says
- FCC chair says the incident will be reviewed, and could result in a fine
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4479226/Colbert-FCC-scrutiny-rude-joke-Trump.html
