Planned Parenthood doctor caught on tape AGAIN, advocating selling of baby parts for profit

(Natural News) Remember back in 2015 when Planned Parenthood Medical Directors’ Council President, Mary Gatter, was caught on tape in an undercover sting negotiating the sale of aborted baby body parts in order to buy her much-coveted Lamborghini? Well, Gatter is back in yet another undercover video doing the exact same thing again with disguised representatives from the Center for Medical Progress (C.M.P.), a non-profit group that’s been working to expose Planned Parenthood’s illegal baby body part racket in order to bring it to an end.

In this latest footage, Gatter, who now works as medical director of Planned Parenthood’s Pasadena affiliate – she had formerly worked in Los Angeles – is once again seen discussing pricing options for body parts like baby liver, heart, and brain with yet another believed-to-be biotech buyer. She explains how she has plenty of experience harvesting and selling aborted baby body parts throughout her tenure at Planned Parenthood, and that she really enjoys doing it.

“I did it in L.A., I’m committed to it, I think it’s a great idea,” the decrepit woman casually says to her phony buyer. “What kind of volume do you need and what gestational ages?”

As the conversation progresses, Gatter presses her potential buyer for more money, explaining that if he wishes to use the facility to gather these parts then he will need to pay more. Quoting a price of $75 per “specimen,” Gatter is asked if she would accept $50 instead. She explains that this is “on the low end.” The two continue to negotiate as if they’re discussing something other than murdered human life being offered up for sale.

The complete video of Gatter stating these and other horrific things to the undercover C.M.P. representative is available on YouTube here.

Planned Parenthood is a criminal operation that needs to be defunded, disbanded, and its workers jailed

Just like in the first video, Gatter’s statements indicate that Planned Parenthood is actively engaged in illegal activity worthy of prosecution. Federal law prohibits the purchase and sale of organs and tissues derived from the abortion procedure, and yet such activity has clearly been taking place for many years now at the taxpayer-funded abortion provider, which operates facilities all across the nation.

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles performs more than 15,000 abortions every single year all on its own, which if even a small percentage of these are sold for cash represents a pretty penny. All of this is not only abhorrent in a moral sense, but it also represents criminality of the worst kind. Both the Senate Judiciary Committee and House Select Investigative Panel agree, having referred Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, as well as fetal organ tissue wholesaler Novogenix, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.) and the U.S. Department of Justice (D.O.J.) for investigation and criminal prosecution.

“The fact that Novogenix, StemExpress, and ABR stationed their own workers inside Planned Parenthood abortion clinics to perform the harvesting, packaging, and transport of aborted baby body parts demonstrates that Planned Parenthood had no reimbursable costs under the law,” says C.M.P. project lead David Daleiden, as quoted by Life News.

“The volume-based sums that Planned Parenthood charged these businesses for baby parts are criminal trafficking and profiteering in fetal body parts. The U.S. Department of Justice should take heed of the Congressional investigations’ criminal referrals and prosecute Planned Parenthood to the full extent of the law, and taxpayers must stop being forced to subsidize Planned Parenthood’s criminal abortion empire.”

This latest video is the second one this year released by C.M.P. revealing the extent of Planned Parenthood’s baby body part trafficking operations. The first shows a Dr. DeShawn Taylor providing graphic details as to how to harvest “high-quality” body parts, as well as how to cover up the crime.

Find more investigative stories about the truths rarely reported in the mainstream media at Truth.news.

Sources:

LifeNews.com

TheNewAmerican.com

http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-05-05-planned-parenthood-doctor-caught-on-tape-again-advocating-selling-of-baby-parts-for-profit.html

Advertisements