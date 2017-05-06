BUSTED!! Over 900 Arrested in International Pedophile Ring

lemonde.fr reports:

An extensive survey international on a site of child pornography has resulted in almost 900 arrests in the world and the identification of some 300 child victims, announced Friday, may 5, the american police and the Office of the european police, Europol.

This survey of over two years was conducted in the wake of the dismantling in 2015 site porn Playpen, whose founder and manager, a man from Florida named Steven Chase, was sentenced this week to thirty years in prison, has stated in a press release from the FBI.

Playpen, estimated to be the largest network of online sharing of documents and pedophiles, with more than 150,000 users, was created in August 2014. This site was only accessible via an equipment integrating the functions of anonymisation, the more precisely the network and the TOR browser.

Playpen: The Story of the FBI’s Unprecedented and Illegal Hacking Operation

eff.org reports:

In December 2014, the FBI received a tip from a foreign law enforcement agency that a Tor Hidden Service site called “Playpen” was hosting child pornography. That tip would ultimately lead to the largest known hacking operation in U.S. law enforcement history.

The Playpen investigation—driven by the FBI’s hacking campaign—resulted in hundreds of criminal prosecutions that are currently working their way through the federal courts. The issues in these cases are technical and the alleged crimes are distasteful. As a result, relatively little attention has been paid to the significant legal questions these cases raise.

But make no mistake: these cases are laying the foundation for the future expansion of law enforcement hacking in domestic criminal investigations, and the precedent these cases create is likely to impact the digital privacy rights of Internet users for years to come. In a series of blog posts in the coming days and weeks, we’ll explain what the legal issues are and why these cases matter to Internet users the world over.

