Stressed Huma steps out after bombshell revelation she forwarded CLASSIFIED documents to pervert Anthony Weiner to print – but dodged prosecution

A day after FBI Director James Comey revealed his agency had investigated Huma Abedin, she was spotted in New York heading to work 

Top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin was captured out and about in New York City Thursday 

  • Yesterday, FBI Director James Comey explained how ‘thousands’ of Clinton’s emails ended up on a laptop belonging to Abedin’s spouse Anthony Weiner
  • Comey said Abedin woud forward the messages – some of which contained classified material – to Weiner to print 
  • The FBI director also said that the FBI had investigated Abedin, but she escaped prosecution because investigators could find no evidence of malintent  

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4474128/Huma-steps-Weiner-email-revelation.html

In forwarding Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails to Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin (pictured) inadvertently sent the disgraced congressman classified information 

 

Huma Abedin was captured Thursday, sporting a leather dress and chic skirt, en route to the office of her longtime boss, former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton 

 

Huma Abedin The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

