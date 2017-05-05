Stressed Huma steps out after bombshell revelation she forwarded CLASSIFIED documents to pervert Anthony Weiner to print – but dodged prosecution

Top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin was captured out and about in New York City Thursday
- Yesterday, FBI Director James Comey explained how ‘thousands’ of Clinton’s emails ended up on a laptop belonging to Abedin’s spouse Anthony Weiner
- Comey said Abedin woud forward the messages – some of which contained classified material – to Weiner to print
- The FBI director also said that the FBI had investigated Abedin, but she escaped prosecution because investigators could find no evidence of malintent
MORE
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4474128/Huma-steps-Weiner-email-revelation.html
Advertisements