North Korea accuses the CIA of plotting to assassinate Kim Jong-Un in a ‘poison attack at a public ceremony carried out by a lumberjack’

North Korea’s Ministry said the CIA and South Korea have ‘hatched a vicious plot’
- The plot involves unspecified ‘biochemical substances’, the ministry said
- The assassination would take place during public events, the ministry claimed
- The ministry accused the US of bribing a ‘DPRK citizen surnamed Kim’ who worked as a lumberjack in Russia to carry out the attack
- Accusation comes amid claims that Kim is planning an attack on South Korea
MORE
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4476584/North-Korea-accuses-CIA-plotting-kill-Kim-Jong-Un.html
Advertisements