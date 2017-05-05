05

May. ’17

North Korea accuses the CIA of plotting to assassinate Kim Jong-Un in a ‘poison attack at a public ceremony carried out by a lumberjack’

North Korean officials have accused the CIA of creating an assassination plot to kill the country's leader, Kim Jong-Un (pictured center)

 

North Korea’s Ministry said the CIA and South Korea have ‘hatched a vicious plot’

  • The plot involves unspecified ‘biochemical substances’, the ministry said
  • The assassination would take place during public events, the ministry claimed 
  • The ministry accused the US of bribing a ‘DPRK citizen surnamed Kim’ who worked as a lumberjack in Russia to carry out the attack
  • Accusation comes amid claims that Kim is planning an attack on South Korea 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4476584/North-Korea-accuses-CIA-plotting-kill-Kim-Jong-Un.html

