Published on May 5, 2017

An annual report from the director of national intelligence has revealed the NSA was authorized by a court to access the phone calls of 42 terror suspects in 2016….However the very same report has also revealed a number of phone call records the agency traced – which is a little higher than 42 standing at a whopping 151 million. While that number does include some numbers multiple times it is hard to believe 42 people could have generated a vast amount.