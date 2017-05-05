Dem Senator Calls for Special Prosecutor to Investigate Huma Abedin [VIDEO]

Published on May 4, 2017

While testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey revealed that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, forwarded thousands of emails, including classified information, to her husband, Anthony Weiner. On MSNBC on Thursday morning, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called for a special prosecutor to investigate if Abedin committed a crime by forwarding the classified material. “If there was classified information and it was improperly passed to a person unauthorized to receive it, yes, naturally it’s a crime,” Blumenthal said. “Without knowing what the intentions were and so forth, there is potentially a prosecutable crime.”

Host Joe Scarborough asked if it should have been prosecuted. “It still may be, potentially. It’s not outside the statute of limitations, so far as I know. It’s one that the Department of Justice is going to have to decide,” Blumenthal continued. “The question is: who will decide it? That’s why we need a special prosecutor to review all of this investigative material,” Blumenthal said. On “The Fox News Specialists” on Thursday, Krystal Ball said the fact that this criticism is coming from within the Democrat Party shows that they’re not “reflexively partisan.” — “If there’s some wrongdoing there, then I have no problem with people looking into it,” Ball said.

Eboni Williams said that this could illuminate how many Democrats are “sick to death” of hearing about Abedin and Weiner, and they will happily throw them under the bus. “I will happily throw Anthony Weiner under the bus,” Ball remarked. Kat Timpf said some people might actually feel bad for Abedin because she’s married to the “most embarrassing man in the entire universe.”