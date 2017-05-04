04

May. ’17

Prince Philip is to completely retire from royal duties aged 95 after supporting his wife in public for 70 years, Buckingham Palace announces after top-secret emergency meeting with royal staff

Buckingham Palace announces Prince Philip to retire at 95

 

  • The Duke of Edinburgh announces his own retirement from royal duties after secret emergency meeting
  • Prince Philip made decision himself and will step back as he and Queen reach 70 year wedding anniversary
  • The Queen will continue public duties as she has always vowed to serve her country for as long as she lives
  • Palace spokesman said: ‘He will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen’
  • All royal staff from across the UK, including Balmoral and Sandringham, were called to London to hear news
  • It fuelled feverish rumours around the world about Queen or Prince Philip’s health but both are ‘fine’ 
  • Royal couple were back to work an hour after announcement attending a church service at St James’ Palace

