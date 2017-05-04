Prince Philip is to completely retire from royal duties aged 95 after supporting his wife in public for 70 years, Buckingham Palace announces after top-secret emergency meeting with royal staff

- The Duke of Edinburgh announces his own retirement from royal duties after secret emergency meeting
- Prince Philip made decision himself and will step back as he and Queen reach 70 year wedding anniversary
- The Queen will continue public duties as she has always vowed to serve her country for as long as she lives
- Palace spokesman said: ‘He will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen’
- All royal staff from across the UK, including Balmoral and Sandringham, were called to London to hear news
- It fuelled feverish rumours around the world about Queen or Prince Philip’s health but both are ‘fine’
- Royal couple were back to work an hour after announcement attending a church service at St James’ Palace
