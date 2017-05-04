04

May. ’17

Obama’s team ‘asked for NSA secrets on more than 30,000 Americans in 2016 …

and circulated 6,000 intelligence reports WITHOUT removing their names’

I, spy? Barack Obama’s team searched NSA data for info on US citizens including Donald Trump’s election team, insiders claimed Wednesday. Legally, the NSA can’t spy on US citizens

  • Officials searched for the names of 30,355 Americans in comms metadata
  • That data includes only information such as email addresses and phone numbers
  • But they also searched for 5,288 Americans within the communications 
  • Reports were then passed around government depts with their names visible
  • Legally, NSA gathers only data on foreigners using US infrastructure, it claims
  • But critics say that it pulls in much more info – including that of US citizens

 

On the up: Searches increased due to Obama easing NSA restrictions in 2011, insiders said. The names were not redacted in thousands of reports passed around government

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4472052/Obama-s-team-used-NSA-data-gather-info-citizens.html#ixzz4g70NXL66

