Developing: AG Loretta Lynch Allegedly Made Sure FBI Probe of Hillary Clinton ‘Didn’t Go Too Far’

https://www.mrctv.org/embed/210171

https://youtu.be/J99TsjS9WHc

Grassley begins:

“The New York Times recently reported that the FBI had found a troubling email among the ones the Russians hacked from Democrat operatives. The email reportedly provided assurances that Attorney General Lynch would protect Secretary Clinton by making sure the FBI investigation, quote-un-quote: ‘didn’t go too far’. How and when did you first learn of this document, also who sent it and who received it?”

Comey replies:

“That’s not a question I can answer in this forum, Mr. Chairman, ‘cause it would call for a classified response. I have briefed leadership of the intelligence committees on that particular issue, but I can’t talk about it here.”

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/bombshell-ag-loretta-lynch-made-sure-fbi-investigation-hillary-clinton-didnt-go-far-video/

http://investmentwatchblog.com/developing-ag-loretta-lynch-allegedly-made-sure-fbi-probe-of-hillary-clinton-didnt-go-too-far/

