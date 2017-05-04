04

Beware of invites to Google docs: Experts warn phishing attack ‘spreading like crazy’

Clicking the malicious link takes users to a real Google-hosted page that presents them with a list of their accounts. The page asks users to select one of their accounts and provide an app called 'Google Docs'

  • Phishing scam is tricking users give hackers access their Google accounts
  • Email is being sent to potential victims with a link to view a Google Doc 
  • Clicking the link redirects users to what appears to be Google-hosted page
  • Selecting ‘allow’ gives hackers access to accounts and any information inside
  • The email is then sent to anyone the user has emailed and all of their contacts

Users are asked to click on a link, which provides the hackers access to the contents of their Google accounts, including email, contacts and online documents. The malicious emails appeared to be addressed to 'hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com' with recipients BCCed
Google has acknowledged the attack and released a statement on Twitter notifying the public that they 'are investigating a phishing email that appears on Google Docs'. The tweet continued to read: 'We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Google'
Google adds new security check to Gmail for Android in the wake of devastating Docs phishing attack

  • When users click on a suspicious link, Gmail will show a warning prompt
  • Prompt warns the link is an attempt to trick you into disclosing information
  • Users will then have the option to proceed or to deleted the message
  • The update follows a a malicious scam that was flagged yesterday on Gmail

