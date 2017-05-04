Beware of invites to Google docs: Experts warn phishing attack ‘spreading like crazy’

- Phishing scam is tricking users give hackers access their Google accounts
- Email is being sent to potential victims with a link to view a Google Doc
- Clicking the link redirects users to what appears to be Google-hosted page
- Selecting ‘allow’ gives hackers access to accounts and any information inside
- The email is then sent to anyone the user has emailed and all of their contacts
Google adds new security check to Gmail for Android in the wake of devastating Docs phishing attack
- When users click on a suspicious link, Gmail will show a warning prompt
- Prompt warns the link is an attempt to trick you into disclosing information
- Users will then have the option to proceed or to deleted the message
- The update follows a a malicious scam that was flagged yesterday on Gmail
