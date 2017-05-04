Al Gore wants $15 trillion dollars (yes, TRILLION) to fight imaginary climate change

Some things never go away, as much as you may want them too.

Bad pennies; the odor of dog stuff on your shoe after you step in a steaming pile; the Clintons; Al Gore.

As for the latter, the former vice president has figured out how much money he’ll need to finally rid the world of its “climate change” problem.

Fifteen trillion dollars. That’s $15,000,000,000,000. What’s even funnier – or sadder, depending on how you look at it – Gore says that amount of money does “not pose a major macroeconomic challenge.”

Riiight. (Related: Read Al Gore’s 2007 prediction that all arctic ice would be gone by 2014 now proven to be alarming fear mongering.)

As reported by The Daily Caller, Gore is part of a new organization – the Energy Transitions Commission – comprised of executives who are committed to fighting “global warming” and “climate change” that they insist, as do all hoaxers, is being caused by human activity.

The group has just published a new report claiming that if countries would only pony up $600 billion a year, collectively, for the next 20 years, then that would fund green energy development and improved energy efficient infrastructure.

In addition, the report says “additional investments of around $300-$600 billion per annum do not pose a major macroeconomic challenge” in attempting to meet the climate change objectives laid out in the Paris Accords that the Trump administration is considering abandoning because they penalize rich industrial nations.

Now, it appears, Gore wants to do the same thing using Karl Marx’s socialist playbook – rob from the rich and redistribute to the poor, which is precisely how this scheme would work.

The Daily Caller notes further:

ETC is made up of energy executives, activist leaders and investment bankers, including former Vice President Al Gore, who would no doubt get a piece of the trillions of dollars they are calling for.

ETC’s goal is to “accelerate change towards low-carbon energy systems that enable robust economic development” and limit global warming. ETC’s report comes out as the Trump administration considers whether or not to stay party to the Paris agreement, which went into effect in 2016.

Speaking of Gore and his bank account, the former VP has done quite well for himself since leaving the West Wing. When he filed public financial disclosure forms during his failed 2000 presidential bid, his net worth was somewhere in the neighborhood of $700,000 to $1.9 million. Today it’s around $300 million, thanks to selling his stake in Current TV, a failed Left-wing cable network, to Al Jazeera, and other investments. Gore’s most recent claim to fame was an ill-sourced, wholly inaccurate “documentary” film called “An Inconvenient Truth,” a baseless piece of global warming propaganda that had more holes in it than the current U.S.-Mexico border fence.

Nevertheless, it is upon this false premise that Gore and the ETC now want to fleece rich nations and enrich themselves financially and through heightened political relevance and status.

But in the Age of Trump, who appointed Scott Pruitt, a major skeptic of the cult-like belief that human activity is causing the planet to warm, to head up the EPA, and who is considering ditching the Paris Accords, Gore has become more irrelevant than ever. (Related: Read Al Gore, Big Government Eco-Charlatan Who Is Poised To Become World’s First ‘Carbon Billionaire’.)

That said, there are certainly some forces – many unexpected – that are pushing Trump to keep the U.S. abiding in the Paris Accords, even though it was agreed to by President Obama and not sent to the U.S. Senate for ratification as a treaty, like it was supposed to be.

One of those forces is Shell Oil Co. – yes, Shell Oil – which is a major producer of natural gas, believed to be the alternative fuel of choice in combating emissions. Shell is even helping to fund the ETC.

But there’s more here than meets the eye. The Daily Caller notes that Shell is hawking increased natural gas use as a way to curb atmospheric emissions; the ETC’s report targets coal emissions, calling for “a rapid decrease in unabated coal consumption, a peak of oil in the 2020s and a continued role for gas provided methane leakages are reduced significantly.”

Like Gore, it seems, other players involved in the ETC’s plan to filch trillions of dollars from the national treasuries of rich nations have alternative motives other than “the environment.”

J.D. Heyes

