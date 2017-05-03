United Airlines pay five-figure compensation to rabbit breeder whose giant bunny froze to death on its way to America

Simon, a three foot long and black-furred bunny (pictured), was expected to become the largest rabbit in the world. He died after he was flown to Chicago from London last week
Simon the giant rabbit died in a holding facility at Chicago O’Hare Airport
- He was shipped in reported healthy condition from London on Wednesday
- He was bound for a new life in Iowa with a celebrity owner who just bought him
- United Airlines staff allegedly stored the 3ft long rabbit in a freezer for 16 hours
- His former owner learned Friday that the airline had cremated Simon
- It is a fresh disaster for United following the violent ejection of a passenger
How a former Playboy model has dedicated her life to rabbits
Annette Edwards previously hit the headlines after she spent £10,000 on plastic surgery to transform herself into a real-life Jessica Rabbit.
The former Playboy model forked out the money to look like the Who Killed Roger Rabbit? film character after a life dedicated to the creatures.
The great-grandmother, who has ten children of her own, went under the knife in London for a series of operations at a clinic on Harley Street.
