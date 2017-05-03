United Airlines pay five-figure compensation to rabbit breeder whose giant bunny froze to death on its way to America

Simon, a three foot long and black-furred bunny (pictured), was expected to become the largest rabbit in the world. He died after he was flown to Chicago from London last week

Simon the giant rabbit died in a holding facility at Chicago O’Hare Airport

He was shipped in reported healthy condition from London on Wednesday

He was bound for a new life in Iowa with a celebrity owner who just bought him

United Airlines staff allegedly stored the 3ft long rabbit in a freezer for 16 hours

His former owner learned Friday that the airline had cremated Simon

It is a fresh disaster for United following the violent ejection of a passenger

How a former Playboy model has dedicated her life to rabbits

Annette Edwards previously hit the headlines after she spent £10,000 on plastic surgery to transform herself into a real-life Jessica Rabbit. The former Playboy model forked out the money to look like the Who Killed Roger Rabbit? film character after a life dedicated to the creatures. The great-grandmother, who has ten children of her own, went under the knife in London for a series of operations at a clinic on Harley Street.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4468044/United-Airlines-pay-compensation-rabbit-breeder.html#ixzz4g1GbkP00

Advertisements