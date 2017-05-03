‘Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary’: Trump responds to Clinton’s blame game, claiming FBI director gave her a ‘free pass for many bad deeds’

Trump fired off a series of tweets on Tuesday in retaliation to an interview in which Clinton listed a number of reasons for her election loss

Senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also had a dig at Clinton

Clinton appeared alongside CNN’s Christiane Amanpour for a conversation that looked back at last year’s election

Clinton listed the late-in-the-game James Comey letter, the Wikileaked emails from the Russia hack and misogyny as the reasons for why she lost

Clinton trolls Trump over 2016 popular vote

Published on May 2, 2017

Hillary Clinton took a not so subtle dig at President Trump’s Twitter habits while reminding him that she won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election by almost 3 million votes.

