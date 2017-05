Published on May 3, 2017

Here’s the Trump TV ad that CNN refused to air, because of a one second clip which showed Wolf Blitzer, Rachel Maddow, Scott Peley, and other TV “journalists” with the words “Fake News” super imposed on their faces. Media analyst Mark Dice has the story. Copyright © 2017 – Subscribe now for more videos every day! http://bit.ly/1QHJwaK