Trained to kill? Former Cuban accountant tells how the CIA instructed him to assassinate Fidel Castro using a gun hidden inside a camera

 

How a Cuban accountant became a CIA assassin

Antonio Veciana was approached in September 1959 by a man calling himself Maurice Bishop who claimed to represent a Belgian mining firm. However, Bishop was CIA and wanted Fidel Castro dead. Veciana, right, founded the Cuban exile group Alpha 66, and tried to arrange several assassination attempts against Castro, inset. In a new book, Veciana outlines the many terror attacks he orchestrated against Castro and how the CIA eventually turned on him.

 

 

  • Antonio Veciana was a former bank accountant in pre-revolutionary Cuba 
  • He was approached in 1959 by the CIA to lead a counter revolution on the island
  • Veciana was tasked with recruiting a team of assassins to kill the Cuban dictator
  • One botched attempt saw a camera fitted with a gun during a press conference 

Veciana was approached by the CIA in 1959 because knew he was strongly anti-Castro

The astonishing story is told in a new book Trained to Kill which has just been released 

