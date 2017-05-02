02

May. '17

Bernie Sander’s wife could face jail time, FBI investigation over college scam

 

Bernie Sanders’ wife is in deep trouble—and could be facing jail time, thanks to an FBI investigation into a college she once ran.

Jane O’Meara Sanders was the president of the now-defunct Burlington College in Vermont from 2004 to 2011. The college closed in May 2016.

Towards the end of her tenure, O’Meara Sanders spent $10 million to acquire 32 acres of property from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, in order to increase the college’s footprint. In order to secure the $10 million, she took a $3.65 million loan from the diocese, and a $6.7 million loan from People’s United Bank.

In order to secure the loan, O’Meara Sanders is accused of fraudulently presenting the college’s financial strength.

http://12160.info/forum/topics/bernie-sander-s-wife-could-face-jail-time-fbi-investigation-over

