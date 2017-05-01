US-led air strikes on ISIS have killed 352 civilians, says the Pentagon as it admits ‘regret’ – but critics claim the number is at least THREE THOUSAND

Pentagon says 352 civilians killed in US-led strikes in Syria and Iraq since 2014

US tally is still far below those of other monitoring and rights groups

One organization, Airwars, says over 3,000 civilians have been killed

US and Western countries have been bombing ISIS targets in Syria and Iraq

Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch accused the US military of failing to take ‘necessary precautions’ to prevent civilians deaths in a strike on a Syrian mosque in March that killed dozens of people. Rescuers search for survivors from the rubble in the Aleppo district above

