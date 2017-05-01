01

How Hillary realized she’d lost: Insider account reveals how Clinton sat ‘stone faced’ and was ‘suppressing the anger that touched every nerve in her body’ as Trump beat her to the presidency

Hillary Clinton (right) is seen giving her concession speech in New York on November 9 as her husband, former President Bill Clinton (left), looks on - just hours after she lost the presidential election to New York real estate mogul Donald Trump

  • Hillary Clinton’s dream of becoming president slipped away on November 8
  • Returns from key swing states doomed her White House hopes
  • In new book, Clinton is described struggling to come to terms with her loss
  • Bill Clinton’s worst fears that US was in midst of ‘Brexit-like’ vote were confirmed
  • President Obama personally urged Hillary to concede once results came in 

Hillary Clinton had to ‘suppress the anger that touched every nerve in her body’ when she conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump on the night of November 8, according to an excerpt from a new book about her ill-fated campaign

