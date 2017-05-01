Furious owner claims United Airlines CREMATED her giant bunny without consent after it died mysteriously on flight to Chicago

Simon, a three foot long and black-furred bunny (pictured), was expected to become the largest rabbit in the world. He died after he was flown to Chicago from London last week

Simon the giant rabbit died in a holding facility at Chicago O’Hare Airport

He was shipped in reported healthy condition from London on Wednesday

He was bound for a new life in Iowa with a celebrity owner who just bought him

United Airlines staff allegedly stored the 3ft long rabbit in a freezer for 16 hours

His former owner learned Friday that the airline had cremated Simon

It is a fresh disaster for United following the violent ejection of a passenger

MORE: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4461494/United-cremated-bunny-without-owner-s-consent.html

Annette Edwards, 65, of Stoulton, Worcestershire, learned on Friday that United had cremated the body without her consent or knowledge. She is pictured with Simon’s father Darius, the world’s biggest rabbit

Advertisements