May. ’17

Furious owner claims United Airlines CREMATED her giant bunny without consent after it died mysteriously on flight to Chicago

Simon, a three foot long and black-furred bunny (pictured), was expected to become the largest rabbit in the world. He died after he was flown to Chicago from London last week 

Simon, a three foot long and black-furred bunny (pictured), was expected to become the largest rabbit in the world. He died after he was flown to Chicago from London last week

Simon the giant rabbit died in a holding facility at Chicago O’Hare Airport

  • He was shipped in reported healthy condition from London on Wednesday 
  • He was bound for a new life in Iowa with a celebrity owner who just bought him
  • United Airlines staff allegedly stored the 3ft long rabbit in a freezer for 16 hours
  • His former owner learned Friday that the airline had cremated Simon 
  • It is a fresh disaster for United following the violent ejection of a passenger 

MORE:  http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4461494/United-cremated-bunny-without-owner-s-consent.html

 

Annette Edwards, 65, of Stoulton, Worcestershire, learned on Friday that United had cremated the body without her consent or knowledge. She is pictured with Simon's father Darius, the world's biggest rabbit

Annette Edwards, 65, of Stoulton, Worcestershire, learned on Friday that United had cremated the body without her consent or knowledge. She is pictured with Simon's father Darius, the world's biggest rabbit

