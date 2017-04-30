30

Apr. ’17

New York Times columnist bombarded with hateful tweets by the ‘nasty left’ over his climate change article

Bret Stephens was slammed immediately after publishing his first opinion piece for the New York Times on Friday

  • He tweeted about the backlash saying he had received hate mail from Trump supporters in the past but nothing like what he was getting from the ‘nasty left’
  • Stephens suggested incorrect polling data from the election could prove that science might potentially be wrong as well
  • The ex-Wall Street Journal writer argued it was absurd to support climate change without being aware of both sides of the argument 

MORE:  http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4458894/NY-Times-columnist-blasted-climate-change-article.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As soon as his debut column dropped, the nasty comments came flowing in and many vowed to cancel their NY Times subscriptions

