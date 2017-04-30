Michelle Obama’s healthy school meals ‘are set to be SCRAPPED by Trump’s agriculture secretary next week after years of student complaints’

US Department of Agriculture is expected to introduce new rules on Monday for the National School Lunch Program

Changes will give schools more flexibility and ease the program’s regulations

The school healthy eating standards were spearheaded by former First Lady Michelle Obama to curb childhood obesity

Program faced backlash from some students who started a social media campaign sharing photos of their unimpressive lunches

Republicans have long held concerns about the healthy eating program’s costs

Health advocates have since spoken out in support of Mrs Obama’s program

