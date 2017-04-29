THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [APRIL 29, 2017]

–

–

–

NL Times – Apr 27, 2017

The Old Catholic Bishop of Haarlem Dirk-Jan Schoon suspended another priest on child sex abuse charges. This priest has been retired for 13 years, but is still …

–

New York Daily News – Apr 24, 2017

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says Augusto Cortez pleaded not guilty Monday to sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Information …

–

Pacific Daily News – Apr 24, 2017

Former island priest Louis Brouillard was sued again Monday in federal court, including by a man who says he was about seven years old when Brouillard …

–

Chicago Tribune – Apr 25, 2017

Chicago Archdiocese to pay $4.45M to settle priest abuse lawsuits … decade ago by former Roman Catholic priest, basketball coach and convicted sex offender …

–

Pacific Daily News – Apr 26, 2017

Former Guam priest and now Saipan Bishop Emeritus Tomas A. Camacho on Wednesday was accused for the second time of sexually abusing a former altar …

–

Santa Fe New Mexican – Apr 27, 2017

A new lawsuit filed against the Archdiocese of Santa Fe says a 2015 film about widespread child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the Boston area triggered a …

–

India’s Church remains in denial over clergy abuse La Croix International (registration) (blog) – Apr 26, 2017 The issue of how the church deals with officials who abuse women has been … The church behaves as if there is absolutely no issue of clergy sex abuse in India …

–

Pacific Daily News – Apr 23, 2017

These, he said, include whether it was about his alleged sexual abuse of minors on Guam, his alleged failure to report priests under his charge who sexually …

–

ChronicleLive – Apr 28, 2017

A paedophile priest is back behind bars after telling a 10-year-old boy he … in a work colleague after reading about celebrity sex abuse cases in the press.

–

The Australian – 21 hours ago

In other words, the vast majority of child sexual abuse claims against Catholic priests and brothers relate to alleged crimes of a quarter and half century ago.

–

Pacific Daily News – Apr 25, 2017

Quintanilla, Denton, Sondia and the late Quinata’s estate also filed clergy sex abuse lawsuits in the U.S. District Court of Guam against the Archdiocese of Agana …

–

–

–

