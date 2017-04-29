THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [APRIL 29, 2017]

–
Second Old-Catholic priest suspended on child sex abuse charges
NL Times–Apr 27, 2017
The Old Catholic Bishop of Haarlem Dirk-Jan Schoon suspended another priest on child sex abuse charges. This priest has been retired for 13 years, but is still …
Defrocked fugitive priest charged with sex abuse of minor
New York Daily News–Apr 24, 2017
The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says Augusto Cortez pleaded not guilty Monday to sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Information …
7-year-old is youngest alleged clergy sex abuse victim
Pacific Daily News–Apr 24, 2017
Former island priest Louis Brouillard was sued again Monday in federal court, including by a man who says he was about seven years old when Brouillard …
Chicago Archdiocese to pay $4.45M to settle priest abuse lawsuits
Chicago Tribune–Apr 25, 2017
Chicago Archdiocese to pay $4.45M to settle priest abuse lawsuits … decade ago by former Roman Catholic priest, basketball coach and convicted sex offender …
Retired bishop again accused of sex abuse
Pacific Daily News–Apr 26, 2017
Former Guam priest and now Saipan Bishop Emeritus Tomas A. Camacho on Wednesday was accused for the second time of sexually abusing a former altar …
Former Saipan bishop Tomas A. Camacho accused of clergy sex …
KUAM.com–Apr 26, 2017
Santa Fe archdiocese faces new suit as it seeks to conceal …
Santa Fe New Mexican–Apr 27, 2017
A new lawsuit filed against the Archdiocese of Santa Fe says a 2015 film about widespread child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the Boston area triggered a …
India’s Church remains in denial over clergy abuse
La Croix International (registration) (blog)–Apr 26, 2017
The issue of how the church deals with officials who abuse women has been … The church behaves as if there is absolutely no issue of clergy sex abuse in India …
Canon lawyer: Evidence likely sufficient for Vatican to decide on …
Pacific Daily News–Apr 23, 2017
These, he said, include whether it was about his alleged sexual abuse of minors on Guam, his alleged failure to report priests under his charge who sexually …
Paedophile priest jailed after telling boy, 10, he’d be ‘innocent like …
ChronicleLive–Apr 28, 2017
A paedophile priest is back behind bars after telling a 10-year-old boy he … in a work colleague after reading about celebrity sex abuse cases in the press.
Eyes on witch hunt against churches as kids suffer at home
The Australian–21 hours ago
In other words, the vast majority of child sexual abuse claims against Catholic priests and brothers relate to alleged crimes of a quarter and half century ago.
Another Apuron accuser talking to Vatican
Pacific Daily News–Apr 25, 2017
Quintanilla, Denton, Sondia and the late Quinata’s estate also filed clergy sex abuse lawsuits in the U.S. District Court of Guam against the Archdiocese of Agana …
Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States
http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html
National Survivor Advocates Coalition
https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/
