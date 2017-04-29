SATURDAY ALTERNATIVE CARTOONS: APRIL 29, 2017

Two birds with one stone. A member of Antifa slugged a peaceful Trump fan and the police, sitting nearby, caught it all on film. In 15 seconds they had the attacker surrounded and the incident was filmed. The thug above was arrested for planning to disrupt Trump celebrations during the inauguration and forbidden upon release to be involved in rioting activities. Well, the above mentioned film also showed him right there in the situation and he was picked up again. Nasty, defiant, not too bright.