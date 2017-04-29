29

Apr. ’17

FAKE NEWS ALERT: ‘Bin Laden’s head split open and he dropped’: Navy SEAL who killed al-Qaeda’s leader describes how he took out the world’s most wanted man during historic raid

osama bin laden hoax

 

Robert O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden, describes the moment he pulled the trigger and shot the world’s most wanted man in the head

  • His new memoir The Operator, recounts his distinguished career fighting in more than 400 separate combat missions
  • The book, released earlier this week, details the historic night in 2011 he stormed the high-security compound in Abbottobad, Pakistan 

osama bin laden not buried at sea

 

osama bin laden fbi

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4458182/Navy-SEAL-killed-Bin-Laden-describes-historic-raid.html

 

Death of SEAL Team 6 – Set Up and Cover Up

Two years ago, when the Obama regime suddenly announced that it had “killed Osama Bin Laden and buried the body at sea”, it was clear to anyone with a brain that a major cover up of this staged event was about to follow sooner or later. The crash of mission ‘Extortion 17’ which killed the Navy SEALS on-board the Helicopter who knew too much about the true nature of the CIA’s B-Movie production in Abotabad, Pakistan, confirmed these early suspicions. Now that an official investigation regarding the scandal is about to commence after sustained pressure from the families of the victims, author Rick Wells lists here , point by point, the scandalous details of the set up and subsequent cover up of SEAL Team 6’s death at the ugly hands of Obama’s handlers at the bowls of America’s deep state \ shadow government apparatus. Unfortunately the author fails to connect the final dot of his analysis by subscribing to the official myth that Bin Laden was really killed in Abotabad, but the set up and cover up make no sense in any other context then a massive effort to silence those who knew the truth.

MORE http://osnetdaily.com/2013/08/death-of-seal-team-6-set-up-and-cover-up/

 

 

Fake Al Qaeda

 

The truth is, there is no Islamic army or terrorist group called Al Qaida. And any informed intelligence officer knows this. But there is a propaganda campaign to make the public believe in the presence of an identified entity representing the ‘devil’ only in order to drive the TV watcher to accept a unified international leadership for a war against terrorism. The country behind this propaganda is the US . . .” — Pierre-Henri Bunel

“Ana raicha Al Qaeda” is colloquial for “I’m going to the toilet”. A very common and widespread use of the word “Al-Qaeda” in different Arab countries in the public language is for the toilet bowl. This name comes from the Arabic verb “Qa’ada” which mean “to sit”, pertinently, on the “Toilet Bowl”. In most Arabs homes there are two kinds of toilets: “Al-Qaeda” also called the “Hamam Franji” or foreign toilet, and “Hamam Arabi” or “Arab toilet” which is a hole in the ground. Lest we forget it, the potty used by small children is called “Ma Qa’adia” or “Little Qaeda”.

So, if you were forming a terrorist group, would you call yourself, “The Toilet”?

The Phony (Mossad) Al Qaeda Cell in Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon … said that al-Qaeda militants were operating in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. “We know that they are there. We know that they are in Lebanon, working closely with Hezbollah. We know that they are in the region,” he said. [BBC News – 12/5/2002]
Officials from the Palestinian Authority have accused the Israeli spy agency Mossad of setting up a fake al-Qaeda terrorist cell in Gaza. Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat said that Israel had set up the mock cell in order to justify attacks in Palestinian areas. [BBC News – 12/8/2002]

Mossad agents arrested by the PA for attempting to set up phony ‘al Qaeda’ cells in the Gaza Strip.

The full story:

larouchepub.com – Mossad Exposed in Phony ‘Palestinian Al-Qaeda’ Caper

antiwar.com – By Way of Deception, by Justin Raimondo

smh.com.au – Palestinians arrest al-Qaeda ‘poseurs’

Of the MOSSAD, the Israeli intelligence service, the SAMS officers say: “Wildcard. Ruthless and cunning. Has capability to target U.S. forces and make it look like a Palestinian/Arab act.” [Washington Times – 9/10/2001]

Adam Yahiye Gadahn: The Fake Terrorist

Images from official FBI wanted poster for terrorist Adam Yahiye Gadahn

The FBI lists Gadahn’s aliases as Abu Suhayb Al-Amriki, Abu Suhayb, Yihya Majadin Adams, Adam Pearlman, and Yayah.

But Adam Pearlmen is his REAL name! Adam is the grandson of the late Carl K. Pearlman; a prominent Jewish urologist in Orange County. Carl was also a member of the board of directors of the Anti-Defamation League, which was caught spying on Americans for Israel in 1993, much as AIPAC has been caught up in the more recent spy scandal.

Sent in by a reader: I recently saw the article you linked about Adam Pearlman and his brand new feature film in which he plays the character Azzam Al-Amrika. As someone who speaks Arabic, I thought it would be interesting for WRH readers to know a little bit about this particular name. First, Azzam in Arabic means either “determined” or “resolved”. Second, “Al-Amrika” (it’s sometimes spelled “Amerika”) translates back to “America”. Interesting use of words Mr. Pearlman is using for a name, I’d say. But even without having to translate the whole name, no Arab has the last name of Amrika. The name, translated, almost sounds like a Bush soundbite.

And another faker surfaces!

On any given day, log on to RevolutionMuslim.com and a host of startling images appear:- The Statue of Liberty, with an ax blade cutting through her side;

– Video mocking the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, entitled “Daniel Pearl I am Happy Your Dead 🙂 “;

– Video of a puppet show lampooning U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq;

– The latest speech from Sheikh Abdullah Faisal, an extremist Muslim cleric convicted in the UK and later deported for soliciting the murder of non-Muslims.

Even more surprising is that RevolutionMuslim.com isn’t being maintained in some remote safe house in Pakistan. Instead, Yousef al-Khattab, the Web site creator, runs it from his home in the New York City Borough of Queens.

Formerly known as Joseph Cohen, al-Khattab is an American-born Jew who converted to Islam after attending an Orthodox Rabbinical school, which he later described as a “racist cult.”

Abu Tallah Al-Amrikee, the “muslim” who threatened South Park using the above RevolutionMuslim.com website, is really named Zachary Adam Chesser!

Australian Jihadist exposed as Jewish boy living in Florida!

A young Jewish American man has been charged with pretending to be an Australian-based Islamic State jihadist after a FBI joint investigation with the Australian Federal Police based on information provided by Fairfax Media.Joshua Ryne Goldberg, a 20-year old living at his parents’ house in US state of Florida, is accused of posing online as “Australi Witness,” an IS supporter who publicly called for a series of attacks against individuals and events in western countries.

In recent days Australi Witness has claimed online that he is working with other jihadists to plan attacks in Australia and the United States. He distributed pictures of a bomb that he was working on with “2 lbs of explosives inside”.

The Australi Witness persona fooled members of the international intelligence community as well as journalists, with well-known analyst Rita Katz of SITE Intelligence Group saying the “IS supporter” held a “prestige” position in online jihadi circles and was “part of the hard core of a group of individuals who constantly look for targets for other people to attack”.

Which tells us that Ritz Katz and SITE are just as phony as Australi Witness!

Al-Qaeda cleric exposed as an MI5 double agent

ONE of al-Qaeda’s most dangerous figures has been revealed as a double agent working for MI5, raising criticism from European governments, which repeatedly called for his arrest.Britain ignored warnings – which began before the September 11 attacks – from half a dozen friendly governments about Abu Qatada’s links with terrorist groups and refused to arrest him. Intelligence chiefs hid from European allies their intention to use the cleric as a key informer against Islamic militants in Britain.

Indignant French officials accused MI5 of helping the cleric to abscond. While he remained on the run, one intelligence chief in Paris was quoted as saying: “British intelligence is saying they have no idea where he is, but we know where he is and, if we know, I’m quite sure they do.”

Australian ISIS Jihadi exposed as American Jewish troll.

From a reader:So,

1. We have MI5 (British CIA) posing as Alqueda.
“Al-Qaeda cleric exposed as an MI5 double agent”, http://www.timesonline.co.uk/printFriendly/0,,1-3-1050175,00.html

2. We have Mossad (Israel CIA) posing as ALqueda in Palestine: fakealqaeda.html
http://www.larouchepub.com/other/2002/2949idf_qaeda.html
http://www.antiwar.com/justin/j120902.html
http://www.propagandamatrix.com/palestinians_arrest_al_qaeda_poseurs.htm
http://www.haaretzdaily.com/hasen/pages/ShArt.jhtml?itemNo=241042&contrassID=2&subContrass
ID=5&sbSubContrassID=0&listSrc=Y&itemNo=241042
terrorist.html

3. We have USA posing as Alqueda:
fakealqaeda.html

The FBI lists Gadahn’s aliases as Abu Suhayb Al-Amriki, Abu Suhayb, Yihya Majadin Adams, Adam Pearlman, and Yayah. But Adam Pearlmen is his REAL name! Adam is the grandson of the late Carl K. Pearlman; a prominent Jewish urologist in Orange County. Carl was also a member of the board of directors of the Anti-Defamation League, which was caught spying on Americans for Israel in 1993, much as AIPAC has been caught up in the more recent spy scandal.

3. We have israel posing as alqueda in the phillipines.
http://www.mb.com.ph/PROV2004061411759.html

The two British operatives, arrested by Basra police and later freed by a British military operation, were identified by the BBC as “members of the SAS elite special forces” (http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/middle_east/424614.stm). They were disguised by wigs and Arab dress. Iraqi sources reported that the Iraqi police were watching the two, and when they tried to approach them they shot two policemen and tried to escape the scene. The Iraqi police chased and captured them, to discover large amount of explosives planted in the car, which apparently was planned to be remotely detonated in the busy market of Basra. The SAS involvement in Iraq was discovered on the 30th of January 2005 when an RAF Hercules plane crashed near Baghdad killing then British servicemen after dropping off fifty SAS members north of Baghdad to fight Iraqi guerillas.

ARE YOU SURE YOU ARE WATCHING THE RIGHT ENEMY !!!!!!!

CIA + Mossad + MI5 = AlQueada

The greatest false-flag operations conducting in the history on man !!!! In case you weren’t paying attention…

See Also:

Israeli suspected to be a member of al-Qaeda arrested in the Philippines
Is ‘Al Qaeda’ the modern incarnation of ‘Emmanuel Goldstein’?
A “Palestinian Terrorist” Wearing the Star of David
 The 5 Dancing Israelis Arrested on 9/11

FBI says ‘Australian IS jihadist’ is actually a Jewish American troll named Joshua Ryne Goldberg

Read more: www.whatreallyhappened.com http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/fakealqaeda.php#ixzz4feQP3NvA

Osama bin Laden: A dead nemesis perpetuated by the US government

ON MAY 1, 2011, JUST MOMENTS BEFORE PRESIDENT OBAMA ANNOUNCED THAT THE US HAD KILLED OSAMA BIN LADEN, THE WHATREALLYHAPPENED WEBSITE CAME UNDER MASSIVE DISTRIBUTED DENIAL OF SERVICE ATTACK. THIS PAGE, WHICH DOCUMENTS THAT OSAMA BIN LADEN ACTUALLY DIED IN DECEMBER OF 2001 OF MARFAN SYNDROME, APPEARS TO BE WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE DIDN’T WANT AVAILABLE WHILE THE NEW PROPAGANDA WAS “CATAPULTED FORWARD”.

Bin Laden’s voice was detected regularly until [14 December 2001] by intelligence operatives monitoring radio transmissions in Tora Bora, according to the Pentagon [details]. Since then, nothing has been heard from the al-Qa’eda leader and President Bush has hinted in private that bin Laden’s silence could mean he has been killed. [Telegraph, 12/28/2001]

Osama bin Laden: A dead nemesis perpetuated by the US government

Osama bin Laden is dead. The news first came from sources in Afghanistan and Pakistan almost six months ago: the fugitive died in December [2001] and was buried in the mountains of southeast Afghanistan. Pakistan’s president, Pervez Musharraf, echoed the information. The remnants of Osama’s gang, however, have mostly stayed silent, either to keep Osama’s ghost alive or because they have no means of communication. Click for full sized image
With an ego the size of Mount Everest, Osama bin Laden would not have, could not have, remained silent for so long if he were still alive. He always liked to take credit even for things he had nothing to do with. Would he remain silent for nine months and not trumpet his own survival? [New York Times. July 11, 2002]

FOX News Report: Bin Laden Already Dead

Usama bin Laden has died a peaceful death due to an untreated lung complication, the Pakistan Observer reported, citing a Taliban leader who allegedly attended the funeral of the Al Qaeda leader.

[Fox News. December 26, 2001]
Bin Laden has often been reported to be in poor health. Some accounts claim that he is suffering from Hepatitis C, and can expect to live for only two more years. According to Le Figaro, last year [2000] he ordered a mobile dialysis machine to be delivered to his base at Kandahar in Afghanistan. [Guardian]

Peter Bergen: Bin Laden has aged ‘enormously’

This is a man who was clearly not well. I mean, as you see from these pictures here, he’s really, by December [2001] he’s looking pretty terrible.

Bin Laden December 27, 2001 video

Healthy bin Laden

But by December, of course, that tape that was aired then, he’s barely moving the left side of his body. So he’s clearly got diabetes. He has low blood pressure. He’s got a wound in his foot. He’s apparently got dialysis … for kidney problems. [CNN]

The [December 27, 2001 video] was dismissed by the Bush administration … as sick propaganda possibly designed to mask the fact the al-Qa’eda leader was already dead. “He could have made the video and then ordered that it be released in the event of his death,” said one White House aide. [Telegraph]

Pakistan’s Musharraf: Bin Laden probably dead

Pakistan’s president says he thinks Osama bin Laden is most likely dead because the suspected terrorist has been unable to get treatment for his kidney disease.

[A Bush administration official] said U.S. intelligence is that bin Laden needs dialysis every three days and “it is fairly obvious that that could be an issue when you are running from place to place, and facing the idea of needing to generate electricity in a mountain hideout.” [CNN]

Renal dialysis — talking about hemodialysis — is something that really is reserved for patients in end-stage renal failure. That means their kidneys have just completely shut down. The most common cause of something like that would be something like diabetes and hypertension. Once that’s happened, if you’re separated from your dialysis machine — and incidentally, dialysis machines require electricity, they’re going to require clean water, they’re going to require a sterile setting — infection is a huge risk with that. If you don’t have all those things and a functioning dialysis machine, it’s unlikely that you’d survive beyond several days or a week at the most. [CNN]

Karzai: bin Laden ‘probably’ dead

Osama bin Laden is “probably” dead, but former Taliban leader Mullah Omar is alive, Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said. [CNN]

FBI: Bin Laden ‘probably’ dead

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s counter-terrorism chief, Dale Watson, says he thinks Osama bin Laden is “probably” dead. [BBC]

Magazine runs what it calls bin Laden’s will

The editor-in-chief of a London-based Arab news magazine said a purported will it published Saturday was written late last year [2001] by Osama bin Laden, and shows “he’s dying or he’s going to die soon.” [CNN]


Click for larger image

Usama bin Laden has died a peaceful death due to an untreated lung complication, the Pakistan Observer reported, citing a Taliban leader who allegedly attended the funeral of the Al Qaeda leader. “The Coalition troops are engaged in a mad search operation but they would never be able to fulfill their cherished goal of getting Usama alive or dead,” the source said. [FOX News]

Translation of Funeral Article in Egyptian Paper:
al-Wafd, Wednesday, December 26, 2001 Vol 15 No 4633

News of Bin Laden’s Death and Funeral 10 days ago

A prominent official in the Afghan Taleban movement announced yesterday the death of Osama bin Laden, the chief of al-Qa’da organization, stating that binLaden suffered serious complications in the lungs and died a natural and quiet death. [Welfare State]

Osama bin who?

Israel does not view bin Laden as a threat. [Janes]

Israeli intelligence: Bin Laden is dead, heir has been chosen

Israeli sources said Israel and the United States assess that Bin Laden probably died in the U.S. military campaign in Afghanistan in December. They said the emergence of new messages by Bin Laden are probably fabrications, Middle East Newsline reported. [World Tribune]

[See also The Fake bin Laden Audio Tape]

[See also Benazir Bhutto says Osama is dead.]

When you hear a threat which is “probably” made by bin Laden, just remember that he’s “probably” dead. Also think about who benefits from your believing he’s alive.

Read more: www.whatreallyhappened.com http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/osama_dead.php#ixzz4feRChCip

