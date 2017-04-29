FAKE NEWS ALERT: ‘Bin Laden’s head split open and he dropped’: Navy SEAL who killed al-Qaeda’s leader describes how he took out the world’s most wanted man during historic raid

Robert O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden, describes the moment he pulled the trigger and shot the world’s most wanted man in the head
- His new memoir The Operator, recounts his distinguished career fighting in more than 400 separate combat missions
- The book, released earlier this week, details the historic night in 2011 he stormed the high-security compound in Abbottobad, Pakistan
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4458182/Navy-SEAL-killed-Bin-Laden-describes-historic-raid.html
Death of SEAL Team 6 – Set Up and Cover Up
Two years ago, when the Obama regime suddenly announced that it had “killed Osama Bin Laden and buried the body at sea”, it was clear to anyone with a brain that a major cover up of this staged event was about to follow sooner or later. The crash of mission ‘Extortion 17’ which killed the Navy SEALS on-board the Helicopter who knew too much about the true nature of the CIA’s B-Movie production in Abotabad, Pakistan, confirmed these early suspicions. Now that an official investigation regarding the scandal is about to commence after sustained pressure from the families of the victims, author Rick Wells lists here , point by point, the scandalous details of the set up and subsequent cover up of SEAL Team 6’s death at the ugly hands of Obama’s handlers at the bowls of America’s deep state \ shadow government apparatus. Unfortunately the author fails to connect the final dot of his analysis by subscribing to the official myth that Bin Laden was really killed in Abotabad, but the set up and cover up make no sense in any other context then a massive effort to silence those who knew the truth.
MORE http://osnetdaily.com/2013/08/death-of-seal-team-6-set-up-and-cover-up/
Fake Al Qaeda
|The truth is, there is no Islamic army or terrorist group called Al Qaida. And any informed intelligence officer knows this. But there is a propaganda campaign to make the public believe in the presence of an identified entity representing the ‘devil’ only in order to drive the TV watcher to accept a unified international leadership for a war against terrorism. The country behind this propaganda is the US . . .” — Pierre-Henri Bunel
“Ana raicha Al Qaeda” is colloquial for “I’m going to the toilet”. A very common and widespread use of the word “Al-Qaeda” in different Arab countries in the public language is for the toilet bowl. This name comes from the Arabic verb “Qa’ada” which mean “to sit”, pertinently, on the “Toilet Bowl”. In most Arabs homes there are two kinds of toilets: “Al-Qaeda” also called the “Hamam Franji” or foreign toilet, and “Hamam Arabi” or “Arab toilet” which is a hole in the ground. Lest we forget it, the potty used by small children is called “Ma Qa’adia” or “Little Qaeda”.
So, if you were forming a terrorist group, would you call yourself, “The Toilet”?
The Phony (Mossad) Al Qaeda Cell in Palestine
|
|
Adam Yahiye Gadahn: The Fake Terrorist
|
Images from official FBI wanted poster for terrorist Adam Yahiye Gadahn
On any given day, log on to RevolutionMuslim.com and a host of startling images appear:- The Statue of Liberty, with an ax blade cutting through her side;
– Video mocking the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, entitled “Daniel Pearl I am Happy Your Dead 🙂 “;
– Video of a puppet show lampooning U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq;
– The latest speech from Sheikh Abdullah Faisal, an extremist Muslim cleric convicted in the UK and later deported for soliciting the murder of non-Muslims.
Even more surprising is that RevolutionMuslim.com isn’t being maintained in some remote safe house in Pakistan. Instead, Yousef al-Khattab, the Web site creator, runs it from his home in the New York City Borough of Queens.
…
Formerly known as Joseph Cohen, al-Khattab is an American-born Jew who converted to Islam after attending an Orthodox Rabbinical school, which he later described as a “racist cult.”
Abu Tallah Al-Amrikee, the “muslim” who threatened South Park using the above RevolutionMuslim.com website, is really named Zachary Adam Chesser!
Australian Jihadist exposed as Jewish boy living in Florida!
|A young Jewish American man has been charged with pretending to be an Australian-based Islamic State jihadist after a FBI joint investigation with the Australian Federal Police based on information provided by Fairfax Media.Joshua Ryne Goldberg, a 20-year old living at his parents’ house in US state of Florida, is accused of posing online as “Australi Witness,” an IS supporter who publicly called for a series of attacks against individuals and events in western countries.
In recent days Australi Witness has claimed online that he is working with other jihadists to plan attacks in Australia and the United States. He distributed pictures of a bomb that he was working on with “2 lbs of explosives inside”.
…
The Australi Witness persona fooled members of the international intelligence community as well as journalists, with well-known analyst Rita Katz of SITE Intelligence Group saying the “IS supporter” held a “prestige” position in online jihadi circles and was “part of the hard core of a group of individuals who constantly look for targets for other people to attack”.
Which tells us that Ritz Katz and SITE are just as phony as Australi Witness!
Al-Qaeda cleric exposed as an MI5 double agent
|ONE of al-Qaeda’s most dangerous figures has been revealed as a double agent working for MI5, raising criticism from European governments, which repeatedly called for his arrest.Britain ignored warnings – which began before the September 11 attacks – from half a dozen friendly governments about Abu Qatada’s links with terrorist groups and refused to arrest him. Intelligence chiefs hid from European allies their intention to use the cleric as a key informer against Islamic militants in Britain.
…
Indignant French officials accused MI5 of helping the cleric to abscond. While he remained on the run, one intelligence chief in Paris was quoted as saying: “British intelligence is saying they have no idea where he is, but we know where he is and, if we know, I’m quite sure they do.”
Australian ISIS Jihadi exposed as American Jewish troll.
See Also:
Israeli suspected to be a member of al-Qaeda arrested in the Philippines
Is ‘Al Qaeda’ the modern incarnation of ‘Emmanuel Goldstein’?
A “Palestinian Terrorist” Wearing the Star of David
The 5 Dancing Israelis Arrested on 9/11
FBI says ‘Australian IS jihadist’ is actually a Jewish American troll named Joshua Ryne Goldberg
Read more: www.whatreallyhappened.com http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/fakealqaeda.php#ixzz4feQP3NvA
Osama bin Laden: A dead nemesis perpetuated by the US government
|Bin Laden’s voice was detected regularly until [14 December 2001] by intelligence operatives monitoring radio transmissions in Tora Bora, according to the Pentagon [details]. Since then, nothing has been heard from the al-Qa’eda leader and President Bush has hinted in private that bin Laden’s silence could mean he has been killed. [Telegraph, 12/28/2001]
|
|Bin Laden has often been reported to be in poor health. Some accounts claim that he is suffering from Hepatitis C, and can expect to live for only two more years. According to Le Figaro, last year [2000] he ordered a mobile dialysis machine to be delivered to his base at Kandahar in Afghanistan. [Guardian]
Pakistan’s Musharraf: Bin Laden probably dead
Pakistan’s president says he thinks Osama bin Laden is most likely dead because the suspected terrorist has been unable to get treatment for his kidney disease.
[A Bush administration official] said U.S. intelligence is that bin Laden needs dialysis every three days and “it is fairly obvious that that could be an issue when you are running from place to place, and facing the idea of needing to generate electricity in a mountain hideout.” [CNN]
Karzai: bin Laden ‘probably’ dead
Osama bin Laden is “probably” dead, but former Taliban leader Mullah Omar is alive, Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said. [CNN]
FBI: Bin Laden ‘probably’ dead
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s counter-terrorism chief, Dale Watson, says he thinks Osama bin Laden is “probably” dead. [BBC]
Magazine runs what it calls bin Laden’s will
The editor-in-chief of a London-based Arab news magazine said a purported will it published Saturday was written late last year [2001] by Osama bin Laden, and shows “he’s dying or he’s going to die soon.” [CNN]
Osama bin who?
Israel does not view bin Laden as a threat. [Janes]
Israeli intelligence: Bin Laden is dead, heir has been chosen
Israeli sources said Israel and the United States assess that Bin Laden probably died in the U.S. military campaign in Afghanistan in December. They said the emergence of new messages by Bin Laden are probably fabrications, Middle East Newsline reported. [World Tribune]
[See also The Fake bin Laden Audio Tape]
[See also Benazir Bhutto says Osama is dead.]
Read more: www.whatreallyhappened.com http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/osama_dead.php#ixzz4feRChCip