Obama scores another $400,000 speaking fee amid criticism

MONEY FOR OBAMA

Obama made another $400,000 on Thursday when he appeared at the A&E Networks advertising upfront at The Pierre Hotel. He was interviewed over 90 minutes at the Midtown Manhattan event by presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin in front of the cable network’s advertisers.

Out of office just 98 days, Obama caught some flack earlier this week when it was learned that he had agreed to speak in September at a health care event sponsored by Wall Street bank Cantor Fitzgerald.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said she was “troubled” by the big-ticket talk.

At the A&E event, Obama got a standing ovation when he entered the room. Asked about what he missed most about the White House, he said it was sitting on the Truman Balcony on summer nights and gazing at the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, a source in attendance said.

Obama also told the crowd that in his three months out of office, he has not yet been behind the wheel of a car and he’s learning how to use the coffee machine in the Obamas’ new home in Washington, DC.

http://nypost.com/2017/04/27/obama-scores-another-400k-speaking-fee-amid-criticism/

