Obama ID Built from Woman’s ID? [VIDEO]

Published on Apr 24, 2017

Mike Zullo explains that Obama’s forged Hawaii birth certificate was built from a woman’s Hawaii document. Johanna Ah’Nee was born in Hawaii — and parts of her birth certificate were copy-pasted onto Obama’s forged birth certificate.

Zullo responds to naysayers who suggest the Ah’Nee document is “a fake.” Whether Ah’Nee’s certificate is real or fake, the Obama birth certificate is a proven forgery — and that won’t change.

Forensic examiners have determined Obama’s ID is forged — and pieces of the Ah’Nee document were used to forge it.

AUDIO is Freedom Friday radio show (1330 AM, WEBY) 4-21-2017.