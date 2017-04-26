26

Apr. ’17

Bill William Cooper On Why Sports Athletes Are Millionaires [VIDEO]

 

Published on Apr 24, 2017

 

How William Cooper got killed

 

 

 

Bill Cooper predicted 911 (it cost him his life)

 

 

Uploaded on Apr 20, 2010

This is a short yet important video presenting Bill Cooper’s 9/11 prediction, rare 9/11 footage and audio from his book “Behold a Pale Horse” and the Illuminati agenda. Bill Cooper was one of the top conspiracy researchers, he was active on exposing the Illuminati (secret government) and most importantly the satanic agenda which is tied in with the UFO hoax.

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s