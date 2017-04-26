Bill William Cooper On Why Sports Athletes Are Millionaires [VIDEO]

Published on Apr 24, 2017

Uploaded on Apr 20, 2010

This is a short yet important video presenting Bill Cooper’s 9/11 prediction, rare 9/11 footage and audio from his book “Behold a Pale Horse” and the Illuminati agenda. Bill Cooper was one of the top conspiracy researchers, he was active on exposing the Illuminati (secret government) and most importantly the satanic agenda which is tied in with the UFO hoax.