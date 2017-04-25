25

Apr. ’17

United Airlines victim’s lawyer is now representing woman who was hit with a stroller on American Airlines AS WELL

Thomas Demetrio will now represent a woman from Argentina who was allegedly hit with a stroller by an American Airlines flight attendant on Friday; Demetrio represents Dr. David Dao, the doctor who was dragged violently by Chicago cops from a United flight on April 9; the Argentinian woman is show here in a video taken immediately after her encounter

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4442080/United-passenger-s-lawyer-takes-American-Airlines-case.html#ixzz4fGR2zxel
Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

 

 

 

  • Thomas Demetrio has taken on an American Airlines customer’s case
  • An Argentinian woman was allegedly hit with a stroller by an American Airlins flight attendant while travelling from San Francisco to Dallas-Fort Worth
  • ‘The video is a microcosm of what’s wrong with the airline industry today,’ Demetrio told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday
  • A video that went viral showed the woman hysterically crying and another passenger coming to her defense
  • The flight attendant has been suspended as the airline looks into the incident

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4442080/United-passenger-s-lawyer-takes-American-Airlines-case.html#ixzz4fGQXykgi

