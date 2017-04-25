Revealed: Obama sealed Iran nuclear deal by dropping charges against arms smuggler who helped kill HUNDREDS of U.S. troops in Iraq .

President Barack Obama cut a nuclear deal with iran in 2015 and lifted economic sanctions again the Islamist country months later, but didn’t announce that his administration was dropping criminal proceedings against more than a dozen Iranians including one who smuggled components of bombs that killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq

Obama White House dropped charges against Iranians wanted for smuggling arms, bomb components and satellite parts to Tehran

Other suspects had their arrest warrants voided

Move was part of negotiations with Iran to end its nuclear weapons program

Republicans argue that the deal was one-sided, that Iran won’t live up to its end

