25

Apr. ’17

Revealed: Obama sealed Iran nuclear deal by dropping charges against arms smuggler who helped kill HUNDREDS of U.S. troops in Iraq .

President Barack Obama cut a nuclear deal with iran in 2015 and lifted economic sanctions again the Islamist country months later, but didn't announce that his administration was dropping criminal proceedings against more than a dozen Iranians including one who smuggled components of bombs that killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq

President Barack Obama cut a nuclear deal with iran in 2015 and lifted economic sanctions again the Islamist country months later, but didn’t announce that his administration was dropping criminal proceedings against more than a dozen Iranians including one who smuggled components of bombs that killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq

 

  • Obama White House dropped charges against Iranians wanted for smuggling arms, bomb components and satellite parts to Tehran
  • Other suspects had their arrest warrants voided
  • Move was part of negotiations with Iran to end its nuclear weapons program
  • Republicans argue that the deal was one-sided, that Iran won’t live up to its end

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4440812/Obama-dropped-charges-against-arms-smugglers-Iran-deal.html#ixzz4fGVmnbvm

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s