Revealed: Obama sealed Iran nuclear deal by dropping charges against arms smuggler who helped kill HUNDREDS of U.S. troops in Iraq .

President Barack Obama cut a nuclear deal with iran in 2015 and lifted economic sanctions again the Islamist country months later, but didn’t announce that his administration was dropping criminal proceedings against more than a dozen Iranians including one who smuggled components of bombs that killed hundreds of Americans in Iraq
- Obama White House dropped charges against Iranians wanted for smuggling arms, bomb components and satellite parts to Tehran
- Other suspects had their arrest warrants voided
- Move was part of negotiations with Iran to end its nuclear weapons program
- Republicans argue that the deal was one-sided, that Iran won’t live up to its end
